How many quarters are there in the Super Bowl?

The 2025 Super Bowl will kick off in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 9. How many quarters are there in the NFL title game?

Up until the end of regulation, the Super Bowl has the same time rules as any other NFL game. There are four quarters, each of which is 15 minutes long. Regulation will last 60 minutes total in the Super Bowl, as it does in any other NFL game.

The Super Bowl rematch between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Here's what to know about the Super Bowl game clock:

Should the Super Bowl be tied after four quarters, it would go to overtime, which would only be the third time that has ever happened. In that scenario, there would be another 15 minute period added. If the score is still tied after 15 minutes, another 15 minutes would be added, and so on, until a champion is determined.

There are many scenarios in which overtime could be decided before the 15 extra minutes are up, though, and USA TODAY Sports also has a full breakdown on all of the overtime rules.

