How many points did Caitlin Clark score today? Rookie sparks Indiana Fever's comeback win

One game after she put up her season-high in points, Caitlin Clark nearly matched it.

Clark, the star rookie guard of the Indiana Fever, poured it on late to secure a 100-93, come-from-behind victory over the Dallas Wings. More importantly for the Fever, they are hitting their stride; Indiana has now won four in a row and has gone over .500, with a 17-16 record.

Clark finished with 28 points, though it was teammate Kelsey Mitchell who scored a career-high 36 points.

Clark had a quiet start to the game — by her standards, at least — scoring just five points through the first quarter-and-a-half of play. In fact, Clark was outshined in the first half by Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale, who drained five 3 pointers in the first quarter and had 24 points by intermission.

Still, Clark continued to imprint her mark on Indiana Fever history; when she scored her 595th point Sunday, Clark surpassed Tamika Catchings' franchise record for most points in a single season by a rookie.

And while Ogunbowale would tie a single-game WNBA record with nine 3s, it was Clark and the Fever who took over in the fourth quarter. Indiana outscored Dallas 30-19 in the frame and it was a pair of deep 3-pointers that Clark hit in the middle of the quarter that helped propel the Fever.

back-to-back deep threes for Caitlin Clark 🤯



She has 27 points so far this game 🔥 https://t.co/AhksfFNjgt pic.twitter.com/18PsetljuT — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) September 1, 2024

This performance comes one game after Clark scored 31 points in a victory over the Chicago Sky on Friday. The Fever scored 100 or more points in consecutive games for the first time in franchise history.

Caitlin Clark stats

In 37 minutes Sunday against the Wings, Clark finished with 28 points on 10-of-19 shooting, including going 5-of-11 from beyond the arc. Clark also added four rebounds, 12 assists and one steal. This marked Clark's 12th double-double of the season. She also committed seven turnovers.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Clark points tonight: Indiana Fever vs Dallas Wings stats