How many platforms does a skyscraper have? Try our kids’ quiz

Audrey, 6, asks: how many platforms does a skyscraper have? More than 100 platforms Less than 50 platforms Anywhere between 10 and 50 platforms, or even more! 255 platforms or more Georgie, 6 and a half, asks: how far away is the sun from the Earth? About 300 million miles About 150 million kilometres Scientists aren’t sure – they think it’s probably 100 million miles 20 million miles Molly, 7, asks: how many times do we breathe each day? 20,000-25,000 breaths 2,000 breaths 200 breaths 100,000 breaths Mel, 24, and Louis, 24, ask: how does electricity get into the sky to make lightning? Electricity shoots up out of TVs and into the sky In a storm, clouds become more negatively charged than the ground, and lightning balances this Energy released by planes produces lightning Energy from earthquakes rises and makes lightning Auden, 7, asks: why does a graze on my knee sting when I have a bath? Tap water can be very acidic, so it stings The nerves in your knee are extra sensitive when you have a cut The water mixes with liquids in the graze to make a substance that stings Tiny creatures in the bath nibble on the graze

Solutions

1:C - Skyscrapers, the tall, modern buildings you see in cities, came about in the 1880s. “Skyscraper” was first used to describe buildings that had 10 to 20 platforms or “storeys”, but now it means they have more than 40 floors. The Burj Khalifa in Dubai has 163! , 2:B - The Earth is always orbiting (moving around) the sun, but its average distance to the sun is about 150 million kilometres. , 3:A - Humans take about 20,000-25,000 breaths each day, about 7.5 million- 9 million breaths a year. , 4:B - Lightning is an electrical release caused by imbalances between the storm clouds and the ground, or within clouds themselves. During a storm particles of rain, ice or snow inside clouds give them a negative charge, and objects on the ground such as trees gain a positive charge. The difference between these charges causes lightning to be released to bring things back into balance., 5:B - Grazing the skin causes a little bit of the top skin layer to be removed and exposes the many fine nerve endings in the skin. Even hot water can make them hurt.

Molly Oldfield hosts Everything Under the Sun, a weekly podcast answering children’s questions, out now as a book.

