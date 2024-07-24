How many people work for NBC for 2024 Paris Olympics? What to know

With 329 medal events spread across 32 sports, broadcasting the 2024 Paris Olympic Games is a massive undertaking that requires a 3,000-person effort. Most of NBC's production team (approximately 2,000) will be based at NBCUniversal's headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. There, they have access to the hundreds of graphics production machines and hundreds of edit rooms to which they are accustomed.

The remainder of the team will be stationed at the network's on-the-ground facility near Charles de Gaulle Airport outside Paris. It is a temporary structure that will be deconstructed at the Games' conclusion in accordance with Paris 2024's sustainability goals.

“It just becomes very, very difficult to build this up in an Olympic host city,” NBC Olympics president and executive producer Molly Solomon told USA Today Sports in June. “When you have a state-of-the-art facility back home, it just makes too much sense.”

Key announcers and hosts will be onsite and NBC reporters will be present at every venue during competition.

"We think we’ve got the right balance,” Solomon said.

Watch the entirety of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Peacock

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How many people work for NBC for 2024 Paris Olympics? What to know