How many people in Florida are vaccinated and boosted for COVID? What the numbers show

About 14,697,269 eligible Floridians — 68.5% of the state’s population — have completed the two-dose series of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine as of Oct. 11, according to the CDC.

About 6,285,276 Floridians have received a booster, about 42.7% of the state’s fully vaccinated population.

Here’s how many people have received a booster in South Florida and Manatee County, according to the CDC:

▪ In Miami-Dade, about 840,414 people, or 35.5% of the fully vaccinated population, have received a booster.

▪ In Broward, about 592,531 people have received a booster, or 41.7% of the fully vaccinated population.

▪ In Palm Beach, about 462,855 people have received a booster, or 45.6% of the fully vaccinated population.

▪ In Monroe, about 24,373 people have received a booster, or 41% of the fully vaccinated population.

▪ In Manatee, about 119,419 people have received a booster, or 46.7% of the fully vaccinated population.