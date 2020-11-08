Many Pay Tribute To Late 'Jeopardy!' Host Alex Trebek

Notable reactions to the death of Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek:

Alex wasnt just the best ever at what he did. He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and Im grateful for every minute I got to spend with him … Thinking today about his family and his Jeopardy! family which, in a way, included millions of us. Jeopardy! contestant Ken Jennings on Twitter.

So saddened to hear Alex Trebek has died. It was an honor to share the dinner hour with him. He fought his cancer battle valiantly, ABC World News Tonight anchor David Muir on Twitter.

It was one of the great privileges of my life to spend time with this courageous man while he fought the battle of his life. You will never be replaced in our hearts, Alex, Jeopardy! contestant James Holzhauer on Twitter.

Alex Trebek was kind enough to film a cameo for our film Free Guy last year despite his battle. He was gracious and funny. In addition to being curious, stalwart, generous, reassuring and of course, Canadian. We love you, Alex. And always will, Actor Ryan Reynolds on Twitter.

We mourn the loss of #alextrebek a friend, a colleague, an icon. He graced us with warmth, wit & pure elegance, which is why we welcomed him into our homes night after night, year after year. We are deeply saddened for his wife Jean, his family & millions of Jeopardy fans, Walt Disney Co. executive chairman Robert Iger on Twitter.

My heart breaks for the Trebek family upon hearing this heartbreaking news. Alex Trebek was a legend. There was no one like him. Kind, elegant, talented, good. Heaven just became brighter and we here on earth mourn him, Maria Shriver on Twitter.

I was obsessed with Jeopardy as a nerdy kid growing up in Ohio. Ive loved and revered Alex Trebek since I can remember. What an iconic career. RIP Alex Trebek, Musician John Legend on Twitter.

We have lost an icon. Almost every night for more than three decades, Alex Trebek entertained and educated millions around the world, instilling in so many of us a love for trivia. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who are mourning this tremendous loss, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Twitter.

Couldnt we have one nice weekend? A kind gentleman whose excellence was so consistent, it was easy to take for granted. Rest well, Mr. Trebek, Jimmy Kimmel on Twitter.

RIP Alex Trebek. A true, true gentleman and courageous hero. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest, Actor Viola Davis on Twitter.

I’m so saddened that Alex Trebek has passed. Growing up, he made me feel like my nerdiness was valuable and I loved learning from watching jeopardy. It was our familys nightly pleasure, TV personality and author Padma Lakshmi on Twitter.

Alex Trebek hosted Jeopardy for 36 years. What an incredible career and remarkable life. Im sending love to his family and fan, Comedian Ellen DeGeneres on Twitter.

“When with proud joy we lift Lifes red wine up

To drink deep of the mystic shining cup

And ecstasy through all our being leaps

Death bows his head and weeps.

“I am overwhelmed with emotion right now and my heart goes out to the Trebek family,” Jeopardy! contestant Burt Thakur on Twitter.

Im honored to have known Alex Trebek, have a few meals with him, have him share some of his wisdom. On the @TCM cruise, he got me to swim w/ the dolphins. No one else couldve done that. He was the best at what he did, TCM host Ben Mankiewicz on Twitter.

Alex Trebek, you brought us so much knowledge, both important and fun, through the years. Your final battle with cancer was heroic, and we are heartbroken that it has taken you from us. Ill take Great TV Personas of Our Time for $800. The heavens have all the answers now, Actor George Takei on Twitter.

