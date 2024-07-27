How many Olympic medals does Katie Ledecky have? American swimmer's history at the Games

One of the greatest swimmers in the world is coming back to the Olympic pool.

Katie Ledecky is already one of the most decorated Olympians and owns the most medals of any women's swimmer in history. She'll be going for more gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Ledecky is expected to compete in four events this year, and when she does she'll have the chance to not only add more medals to her trophy case, but she can also accomplish a rare feat: become first woman and second person to ever own at least 10 Olympic gold medals.

As Ledecky chases more medals in Paris, here's a look back on her past Olympic performances:

How many Olympic medals does Katie Ledecky have?

Ledecky has 10 medals in three Olympic Games.

How many gold medals does Katie Ledecky have?

Ledecky owns seven gold medals, along with her three silver medals.

Katie Ledecky medal history

2012 London Olympics

800m freestyle: gold

2016 Rio Olympics

200m freestyle: gold

4 x 100m freestyle relay: silver

4 x 200m freestyle relay: gold

400m freestyle: gold

800m freestyle: gold

2020 Tokyo Olympics

1500m freestyle: gold

4x200m freestyle relay: silver

400m freestyle: silver

800m freestyle: gold

Katie Ledecky goes for history

At the 2024 Olympics, Ledecky plans to compete in the 400 meter, 800 meter and 1500-meter freestyle events. She'll also be part of the 4x200 meter relay team. If she wins gold in three of those events, she will become the second Olympian to win at least 10 gold medals, joining Michael Phelps. If she wins just two gold medals, she would be the fifth person and third American to do so.

