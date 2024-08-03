How many no-hitters have there been in MLB history? Here's the answer

Apr 1, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Ronel Blanco (56) reacts after pitching a no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: IMAGN-737341 ORIG FILE ID: 20240401_tjt_at5_046.JPG

Ah, the no-hitter. It's a feat that's nearly as tough as the perfect game, but it's one that's happened much more than the 24 and counting times it's been 27 up, 27 down.

That's right, you can have a walk or an error happen and still pitch a no-hitter! So if you're here, you might be wondering: how many no-hitters have been thrown in MLB history? Want to guess before the number gets thrown out?

Go ahead!

Ready? OK!

As of publishing this, there have been 325 no-hitters in the history of Major League Baseball. We'll update this when another one has been thrown!

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How many no-hitters have there been in MLB history? Here's the answer