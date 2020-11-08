This Is How Many Millennials Now Expect A Flexible Working Week

Nearly nine in ten millennials now expect a flexible working week, according to a new study.

Some 87% of workers aged between 25 and 34 said they now expect some input into when and where they work.

The study by Workshare also provides some insight into how Covid-19 and the advent of widespread working from home might have changed working life for good.

Before the pandemic, just 29% of workers said they had access to flexible working arrangements. Now, only 7% say they don’t think they’ll be able to work flexibly in the future.

Clearly, this is terrific news for working mums and anyone who wants to reshape their work-life balance. So-called “hybrid working” – working part of the week from home, and part from the office – could well become the way forward after the pandemic.

Interestingly, the study also found that the vast majority of millennials now believe the UK’s standard 38-hour working week is longer than ideal. Some 86% of workers aged between 25 and 34 said a shorter working week would be preferable.

By contrast, older workers were more likely to say that the 38-hour working week is acceptable.

“With so many people working from home this year, it’s clear that this is altering the approach and attitude towards what we previously perceived to be a standard working week,” Workshare’s Cal Lee said in response to the findings.

“With the younger generations now used to having flexibility in their week, be it when or where they work, it appears this desire for more freedom is a trend that is set to develop further as the UK continues to recover from the pandemic.

“This in turn may see more and more businesses re-evaluate their previous practices and make changes to accommodate this.”

