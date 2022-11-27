How many migrants cross the English Channel in small boats?

·5 min read
Migrants in a boar after being picked up in the channel by the Border Force
Migrants in a boar after being picked up in the channel by the Border Force

A record number of people have crossed the English Channel in small boats this year.

The UK has struck a new deal with France to try to bring the numbers down.

How many migrants cross the Channel?

More than 40,000 people have crossed the Channel in small boats in 2022.

This is the highest number since these figures began to be collected in 2018.

In 2021, the total was 28,526 people, while in 2020 it was 8,404.

Chart showing the number of Channel crossings by small boats 2018-2022
Chart showing the number of Channel crossings by small boats 2018-2022

Almost all of the people arriving claim asylum. From October 2021 to end of August 2022, 90% of arrivals have applied for government protection.

In the year to September 2022 the UK received more than 72,000 asylum applications, relating to almost 86,000 people. Small boat arrivals are roughly half of these.

Of the 7,805 small boat arrivals who have received an initial decision since 2018, 53% were granted asylum or another type of leave to remain. The rest were refused.

Who are the migrants and where are they from?

In the first nine months of 2022, half of those arriving in small boats were of just two nationalities:

  • 35% Albanian

  • 15% Afghan

The number of Albanians has risen sharply, from 54 in 2020 to almost 11,250 from January to September this year.

The government says 45% of people making the crossing between July and September 2022 were from Albania and on some days as many as 80% of arrivals were Albanian.

Graphic showing the nationalities of people arriving into the UK by small boat: Albania 11,241; Afghanistan 4,781; Iran 3,594; Iraq 3,047; Syria 2.191; Eritrea 1,509; Sudan 1,211; Egypt 850; Turkey: 689; Ethiopia: 440
Graphic showing the nationalities of people arriving into the UK by small boat: Albania 11,241; Afghanistan 4,781; Iran 3,594; Iraq 3,047; Syria 2.191; Eritrea 1,509; Sudan 1,211; Egypt 850; Turkey: 689; Ethiopia: 440

What have the UK and France agreed on migrants?

The amount the UK pays France to cover costs will rise from £55m last year to £63m this year.

The latest agreement means:

  • The number of French officers patrolling the coast in France will rise from 200 to 300 in the next five months

  • UK police officers will be embedded in French control rooms and on beaches for observation and information sharing

  • More use of drones and night vision equipment

  • Investment in reception and removal centres in southern France, to prevent people heading to the Channel coast

We asked the Home Office what the actual number of the UK Border Force officers in France would be - they have not provided any figures.

What is the Rwanda plan?

The government also has a plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda for their claims to be processed.

It argues this will deter people who arrive in the UK through what it calls "illegal, dangerous or unnecessary methods".

However, the numbers crossing the Channel have continued to rise since the policy was announced.

The plan was widely condemned by charities and campaign groups, who have launched a series of legal challenges. The policy is currently on hold until a decision is reached in the courts.

What are the 'safe and legal routes' for asylum seekers?

The Home Office says it has nine "safe and legal" routes open to asylum seekers. However, some refugee organisations have been critical of the government schemes.

The Refugee Council, for example, says there is no safe way for the vast majority of refugees to seek asylum in the UK. It argues that the number of people crossing the Channel could be reduced by expanding the safe routes available to the UK.

Five of the UK's existing routes are country-specific. The other four are open to a limited number of refugees from other parts of the world:

  • UK Resettlement Scheme - opened in 2021 and prioritises those from regions in conflict. It planned to resettle 5,000 in its first year but resettled 1,125 refugees.

  • Community Sponsorship Scheme - opened in 2016 for local community groups to provide accommodation and support for refugees. In 2021, 144 people came through this route.

  • Refugee Family Reunion - opened in 2011 to partners and children under 18 of those already granted protection in the UK. In 2021, 6,134 visas were granted through this route.

  • Mandate Resettlement Scheme - opened in 1995 to resettle refugees who have a close family member in the UK who can accommodate them. The scheme has resettled around 430 refugees since 2004 but just two people were resettled in 2021.

These routes are resettlement schemes that grant refugee status to vulnerable groups.

What happens when people arrive in the UK?

Most of the people who come by boat claim asylum on arrival in the UK. An asylum seeker is a person who has applied for the right to seek shelter and protection in another country.

Asylum seekers have an initial interview and - if their case is accepted - they can apply to remain in the UK.

However, recent changes to immigration law mean an asylum claim can be rejected if the applicant has a connection to a safe third country. This would include passing through France on the way to the UK.

The Home Office says applicants should receive a decision within six months but statistics show that over 70% of applicants had not heard back within that time.

Speaking to MPs in October about Channel crossings, Home Office official Abi Tierney said that 96% of claims from 2021 are still to be processed.

During the application process, many people are kept in hotels due to a shortage of available accommodation. Some asylum seekers are also held in immigration detention centres.

They usually cannot work while their case is being considered.

If their application for asylum is accepted, they are allowed to stay in the UK. If it is rejected, they face being returned to the country they came from, although they can appeal against the decision.

Latest Stories

  • Diphtheria cases rise among asylum seekers - 'This should have been prevented'

    There are now said to be 50 confirmed cases amid continued criticism of the government’s handling of people who have crossed the English Channel in small boats.

  • Giant trees still fall amid old-growth funding lag for B.C. First Nations

    British Columbia has asked First Nations if they want old-growth forests set aside from logging, allowing time for long-term planning of conservation and sustainable development, but it has yet to fund the process on a large scale, advocates say. In the meantime, some of the biggest and oldest trees are being cut down. Several years before the B.C. government launched the process last November to defer logging in old-growth forests at risk of permanent biodiversity loss, Ahousaht First Nation wa

  • Man wanted in connection with 'random' kidnapping of woman, toddler believed to be in Winnipeg: RCMP

    Manitoba RCMP are searching for a man they say was involved in what they're calling the "random" kidnapping of a toddler and 25-year-old woman on Friday, after she stopped to help a man on the side of road who appeared to be in distress. Both the woman and toddler are now safe, but police are looking for Michael Klimchuk, 62, the suspect in the kidnapping. At a Saturday afternoon news conference, RCMP described a string of events that led to the kidnapping. Around 4:30 p.m. Friday, RCMP responde

  • I've been a chef for years. Everyone needs to try my recipe for 3-ingredient butternut-squash soup.

    Every home cook should try making this dish using my technique, which requires only a few ingredients and lets a blender do most of the work.

  • Boy, 14, was dead for a week in hotel room with ‘incoherent’ mother, authorities say

    Authorities say Landon Chance Poston’s body showed no obvious signs of physical injury — he was found on what would have been his 15th birthday.

  • Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov likely to get singles nods for Canada at Davis Cup

    Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov reached the final when they played in the Davis Cup together three years ago. They have reunited this week in Malaga, Spain, with a goal of leading Canada to its first title at the season-closing team event. "Teams are afraid of us," Canadian captain Frank Dancevic said Tuesday. "We have two top guys coming in, they've played a lot of matches and they're confident. I feel like we have a mental edge coming in for sure. "But people are going to come after

  • Stephen Curry scores 33 points as Warriors beat Jazz 129-118

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 33 points with six 3-pointers to lead all five Golden State starters in double figures, and the Warriors beat the Utah Jazz 129-118 on Friday night. Andrew Wiggins added 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals coming off a season-best 31 points in a 124-107 win against the Clippers on Wednesday. Klay Thompson hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the third quarter and six on the night to finish with 20 points and six rebounds, while Kevon L

  • Bucks storm back in 2nd half to beat Cavaliers 117-102

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 38 points and the Milwaukee Bucks capitalized on a 23-2 run in the first eight-plus minutes of the third quarter to rally past the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-102 on Friday night. The Bucks came back from a 16-point deficit and snapped Cleveland’s four-game winning streak by outscoring the Cavaliers 35-10 in the third period. The Cavaliers hadn’t scored below 15 points in any quarter this season before Friday. Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points and Darius

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • Anunoby, VanVleet combine for 52 points in Toronto Raptors' victory over Dallas

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet bounced back from an illness to score 26 points, while O.G. Anunoby added 26 points and nine rebounds and the depleted Toronto Raptors beat the Dallas Mavericks 105-100 on Saturday. Chris Boucher finished with 22 points, including a big basket in the dying seconds for Toronto (10-9). Juancho Hernangomez scored 10 points. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks (9-9) with 24 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. The Raptors have been hard hit by injuries and illness, starting the

  • Devils have 3 goals disallowed, fans litter ice as Maple Leafs snap win streak

    New Jersey Devils fans were not impressed with the referees after they had three goals called back against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Bears QB Fields practicing despite left shoulder separation

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears will spend the week watching and waiting as quarterback Justin Fields hopes his left shoulder heals up enough so he can start Sunday against the New York Jets. Fields said his injury is a shoulder separation with ligament damage within the AC joint, and added he wouldn’t have been able to play Wednesday if the game had been held then. “Today, probably not, but good thing we don’t play today; we play in what, four days,” Fields said. “So we’ll see how it

  • Toronto Argonauts hold rally to celebrate Grey Cup win over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

    TORONTO — The Grey Cup party continued Thursday for cornerback Shaquille Richardson and the Toronto Argonauts. The Argos were honoured at a rally following their 24-23 Grey Cup victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday in Regina. Much like it did Sunday night, the champagne flowed freely at Maple Leaf Square, with Richardson and his teammates showering the hundreds of supporters assembled for the celebration. Richardson, who said he had not slept since Toronto's victory, added he and his

  • Hughes has first NHL hat trick, Devils beat Capitals 5-1

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Cowboys TEs play live Whac-A-Mole to celebrate vs. Giants

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — That hurdle over a defender in the open field was just an instinctive move for Jake Ferguson. That unique celebration with the other three Dallas Cowboys tight ends after a touchdown a few plays later was a scheme he had come up in advance. And it was Ferguson who got bopped on the head in a live-version Whac-A-Mole celebration in the Cowboys' 28-20 win on Thanksgiving Day, in another knock for the New York Giants in a once-promising season that seems to be unraveling wit

  • NHL notebook: Early season 'Fire Lindy' chants didn't 'sit well' with surging Devils

    Miles Wood was in his car and not in a good mood. New Jersey Devils fans were in the same boat for different reasons. A team with heightened expectations after a mostly miserable decade had just dropped its second straight game to open a season that was supposed to be different. And the locals were already extremely restless. Chants of "Fire Lindy" directed at veteran head coach Lindy Ruff rained down from the stands inside Prudential Center that night. "We've definitely been in the soup for a c