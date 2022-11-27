How many migrants cross the English Channel in small boats?

Migrants in a boar after being picked up in the channel by the Border Force

A record number of people have crossed the English Channel in small boats this year.

The UK has struck a new deal with France to try to bring the numbers down.

How many migrants cross the Channel?

More than 40,000 people have crossed the Channel in small boats in 2022.

This is the highest number since these figures began to be collected in 2018.

In 2021, the total was 28,526 people, while in 2020 it was 8,404.

Chart showing the number of Channel crossings by small boats 2018-2022

Almost all of the people arriving claim asylum. From October 2021 to end of August 2022, 90% of arrivals have applied for government protection.

In the year to September 2022 the UK received more than 72,000 asylum applications, relating to almost 86,000 people. Small boat arrivals are roughly half of these.

Of the 7,805 small boat arrivals who have received an initial decision since 2018, 53% were granted asylum or another type of leave to remain. The rest were refused.

Who are the migrants and where are they from?

In the first nine months of 2022, half of those arriving in small boats were of just two nationalities:

35% Albanian

15% Afghan

The number of Albanians has risen sharply, from 54 in 2020 to almost 11,250 from January to September this year.

The government says 45% of people making the crossing between July and September 2022 were from Albania and on some days as many as 80% of arrivals were Albanian.

Graphic showing the nationalities of people arriving into the UK by small boat: Albania 11,241; Afghanistan 4,781; Iran 3,594; Iraq 3,047; Syria 2.191; Eritrea 1,509; Sudan 1,211; Egypt 850; Turkey: 689; Ethiopia: 440

What have the UK and France agreed on migrants?

The amount the UK pays France to cover costs will rise from £55m last year to £63m this year.

The latest agreement means:

The number of French officers patrolling the coast in France will rise from 200 to 300 in the next five months

UK police officers will be embedded in French control rooms and on beaches for observation and information sharing

More use of drones and night vision equipment

Investment in reception and removal centres in southern France, to prevent people heading to the Channel coast

We asked the Home Office what the actual number of the UK Border Force officers in France would be - they have not provided any figures.

What is the Rwanda plan?

The government also has a plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda for their claims to be processed.

It argues this will deter people who arrive in the UK through what it calls "illegal, dangerous or unnecessary methods".

However, the numbers crossing the Channel have continued to rise since the policy was announced.

The plan was widely condemned by charities and campaign groups, who have launched a series of legal challenges. The policy is currently on hold until a decision is reached in the courts.

What are the 'safe and legal routes' for asylum seekers?

The Home Office says it has nine "safe and legal" routes open to asylum seekers. However, some refugee organisations have been critical of the government schemes.

The Refugee Council, for example, says there is no safe way for the vast majority of refugees to seek asylum in the UK. It argues that the number of people crossing the Channel could be reduced by expanding the safe routes available to the UK.

Five of the UK's existing routes are country-specific. The other four are open to a limited number of refugees from other parts of the world:

UK Resettlement Scheme - opened in 2021 and prioritises those from regions in conflict. It planned to resettle 5,000 in its first year but resettled 1,125 refugees.

Community Sponsorship Scheme - opened in 2016 for local community groups to provide accommodation and support for refugees. In 2021, 144 people came through this route.

Refugee Family Reunion - opened in 2011 to partners and children under 18 of those already granted protection in the UK. In 2021, 6,134 visas were granted through this route.

Mandate Resettlement Scheme - opened in 1995 to resettle refugees who have a close family member in the UK who can accommodate them. The scheme has resettled around 430 refugees since 2004 but just two people were resettled in 2021.

These routes are resettlement schemes that grant refugee status to vulnerable groups.

What happens when people arrive in the UK?

Most of the people who come by boat claim asylum on arrival in the UK. An asylum seeker is a person who has applied for the right to seek shelter and protection in another country.

Asylum seekers have an initial interview and - if their case is accepted - they can apply to remain in the UK.

However, recent changes to immigration law mean an asylum claim can be rejected if the applicant has a connection to a safe third country. This would include passing through France on the way to the UK.

The Home Office says applicants should receive a decision within six months but statistics show that over 70% of applicants had not heard back within that time.

Speaking to MPs in October about Channel crossings, Home Office official Abi Tierney said that 96% of claims from 2021 are still to be processed.

During the application process, many people are kept in hotels due to a shortage of available accommodation. Some asylum seekers are also held in immigration detention centres.

They usually cannot work while their case is being considered.

If their application for asylum is accepted, they are allowed to stay in the UK. If it is rejected, they face being returned to the country they came from, although they can appeal against the decision.