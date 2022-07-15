The Many Lives of PJ Sin Suela: How a Local Doctor Became One of Puerto Rico’s Most Exciting Rappers

Julyssa Lopez
·7 min read
pj-sin-suela - Credit: Cesar Berrios*
pj-sin-suela - Credit: Cesar Berrios*

During the peak of the pandemic, the Puerto Rican rapper PJ Sin Suela spent countless hours in the hospital. He intubated hundreds of people. He pulled back-to-back 24-hour shifts. He checked pulses and oxygen levels nonstop. He delivered good and bad news to families. He got Covid and recovered. And then he found time to write new music.

Over the past several years, and even amid major crises in Puerto Rico, the 32-year-old artist has, almost inexplicably, been able to balance simultaneous careers as a doctor and a musician. He’s always come up with creative ways to do both: When he was a premed student in college, he’d stay up studying for exams, but when he could, he’d duck into the bathroom in his dorm room, where he’d made a little makeshift studio for himself. He had convinced his parents he needed an extra foam mattress to sleep — he actually just wanted it to soundproof the space — and perched a mic on top of the toilet. His roommate, a student who probably just wanted to go to class and had no idea what PJ was up to, became his assistant engineer. “He didn’t know anything about music,” PJ says, laughing. “I taught him how to record me.”

More from Rolling Stone

After finishing school, PJ worked in medicine, but he also started pursuing music more seriously. His songs took off: Fans were attracted to irreverent party hits like “San Dunga,” and he got attention when he collaborated with an up-and-coming Bad Bunny in 2018. His style as a rapper is self-assured, irreverent, and smart, and he’s never been afraid to draw from his experiences as a doctor. In fact, he released his 2021 album, De Vuelta a Casa, after he’d been deep in the hospital trenches, caring for people during the worst of Covid and reflecting about the things he truly loved. All of that resulted in an LP that’s full of funny, razor-sharp rhymes and smart-alecky observations about everything from relationships to mental health to colonialism to PTSD.

Now that the world is opening up again, he’s focusing on bringing his music to more people. On July 16, he and the Dominican polymath Rita Indiana are headlining a free show as part of Lincoln Center’s Summer for the City series in New York. Then, on Aug. 27, he heads to Puerto Rico’s Vivo Beach Club for a major concert — technically, he says, his first official one.

“This is the first concert that I’m doing where I’m designing the stage. I’m designing new visuals, all of it, from scratch,” he tells Rolling Stone. It will be an important step to share everything that’s happened to him the past few years, and all the things that make him an artist.

PJ, whose real name is Pedro Juan Vázquez Bragan, started posting songs on the internet during Puerto Rico’s SoundCloud boom in the 2010s. It was around the time that rappers like Álvaro Díaz and Myke Towers were making waves in the underground scene, but PJ broke through in a completely unexpected way, thanks to a bunch of high school skateboarders. “These kids were making these videos skateboarding around their hometown, and one had 10,000 views,” PJ says. He clicked on it and realized they were skating to one of his songs.

“I was like, ‘What is this?’ I didn’t know any of the kids, but they were singing my song. It almost looked like the music video,” he adds. He barely had a platform — he’d released only about six tracks at that point — and couldn’t figure out how the kids had found his music. Later, he discovered it had been the work of his little cousin, who’d been bragging about PJ’s rap skills. “He was 14, and he was like, ‘Oh, look, this is my cousin,’ and they didn’t believe him, but suddenly all of them were listening to my songs,” PJ says. (That same cousin, who PJ jokes was his first publicist, now works as part of his team.)

But even when his music was taking off, caring for other people still felt like a calling. That was especially the case in 2017, when Hurricane Maria whipped through the island, eviscerating homes and knocking out the power for months. “Everybody turned into survival mode,” PJ remembers. The gravity of what happened hit him quickly, and he saw how dire the situation was. He started getting endless messages on social media: “PJ, we’re stuck at home with no power. My grandmother is diabetic. We can’t move, we need help.”

He launched a unique kind of tour. He started going from town to town, where people had no electricity or access to doctors. With the help of friends, he was able to get food and water to places that needed it most. There was one particular incident, during a run he’d made to deliver supplies to a local neighborhood, when a man hobbled up to him in agony. “He was screaming, ‘Look what I have!'” PJ saw that there was a giant nail lodged in the man’s leg, which was pouring blood. “I have crazy hair. I don’t look doctor-ish at all. I probably had on short-shorts,” he says. But he was able to stitch the man up and give him antibiotics. “It’s random things that have happened through my career as a doctor and a musician where I’m in a situation where I could help.”

When the pandemic brought the world to a screeching halt in 2020, PJ had been at home plotting out his next move and making plans for his own tour. But he was needed again. “I started seeing news about how the hospitals were looking for more doctors and how everything was getting so overwhelmed,” he says. He stopped what he was doing and immediately threw his white coat back on, signing a one-year contract at a hospital in Puerto Rico. He worked almost every single day and used his platform to advocate for vaccines and mask-wearing. “It was a year of a lot of growth for everybody. And I’m super glad that I could do my part,” he says.

De Vuelta a Casa captures all kinds of evolutions from that period. Songs like the carefree “Báilame,” with Puerto Rican singer Pedro Capó, show off PJ’s upbeat side; “Aquí Estoy” is an ode to the divine feminine that’s powered by Afro-Puerto Rican bomba rhythms. (“Aquí Estoy” also features the rapper Residente, who PJ has been compared to because of his rapping style and socially conscious lyrics.) PJ can be playful and a little teasing, but his work always focuses on the undeniable resilience of Puerto Ricans, which he’s seen repeatedly while responding to emergencies. He often turns to Puerto Rican history and traditions to talk about the strength of the island: “Mambrú,” for example, is a highlight of the album that touches on the way in which Puerto Ricans have been urged to serve in the U.S. military during every major war, despite not having electoral votes for president or voting representation in Congress. Riffing on the popular children’s song “Mambrú se fue a la guerra,” PJ lays out an emotional narrative about the cost of war and how little care Puerto Rican veterans get after their service.

“I talk a lot about Puerto Rico, and the people, and the resistance of Puerto Ricans,” he says. “Anything that affects my people or me, you can see it through my music. When I write, obviously I talk about everything.”

PJ never wants to limit himself — something he’s made clear by fulfilling two career dreams at once. The trick, he thinks, is finding harmony and making sure his work offers an even portrait of who he is. “I always say that I try to have a balance in my music,” he says. “In the end, I think that’s what life is about.”

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Red Wings aim for relevancy with moves in NHL free agency

    Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman just kick-started the franchise's rebuild. Yzerman made some relatively bold moves when free agency opened Wednesday, generating a jolt of excitement for the once-proud franchise that it has not had since the former team captain was hired three-plus years ago. The Hockey Hall of Famer signed center Andrew Copp to a $28.1 million, five-year contract soon after the market opened. Yzerman, who built the Tampa Bay Lightning into a Stanley Cup winner, f

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Veteran goaltender Cam Talbot looks to being leadership to young Ottawa core

    OTTAWA — Cam Talbot is not sure what his first season in Ottawa will bring, but believes he still has a lot to offer the Senators as they look to become a playoff contender. The Senators acquired Talbot from the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night in a trade a swap of goaltenders that saw Filip Gustavsson head to the Wild. The 35-year-old Talbot will join Anton Forsberg to form Ottawa’s goalie tandem. Forsberg won the starting job last season, but it remains to be seen how duties will be shared movi

  • Injury-riddled Vancouver Whitecaps look to bounce back in Cincinnati

    VANCOUVER — It'll be a battered and bruised Vancouver Whitecaps side that heads to Ohio in search of redemption this week. The 'Caps (7-9-3) are down eight players heading into a Wednesday matchup with FC Cincinnati (7-5-5). That number may grow to nine, depending on how midfielder Leonard Owusu recovers after taking a boot to the head in training on Tuesday. Missing men is simply part of soccer, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "Every team has an issue during the season with injuries," he said. "

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Matt Murray eager to turn page with Maple Leafs

    A Maple Leafs fan in his childhood, Matt Murray has now been touted to solve the franchise's issues in the net and steer the team towards playoff success.

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • AP source: Wayne Rooney agrees to coach DC United

    Wayne Rooney has agreed to coach D.C. United in Major League Soccer, a person with knowledge of the move said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the deal had not been announced. The longtime English soccer star played for the MLS club in 2018 and 2019. Once visa paperwork is complete, Rooney is set to replace interim coach Chad Ashton, who replaced Hernan Losada earlier this season. D.C. United is tied with Chicago for the fewest points in the 28-t

  • St. Andrews still packs appeal and a test through centuries

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Jack Nicklaus posed atop the Swilcan Bridge, birdied the last hole he ever played in a major championship and had no intention of ever returning to St. Andrews, not wanting anything to dilute from such a powerful ending to an incomparable career. That was 17 years ago. And those plans changed when St. Andrews wanted to make Nicklaus an honorary citizen on occasion of the 150th British Open. The only other Americans given that distinction were Bobby Jones and Benjamin

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an