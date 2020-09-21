How Many GR Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:GRSL) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in GR Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:GRSL).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year'.

See our latest analysis for GR Silver Mining

GR Silver Mining Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President Marcio Fonseca made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$140k worth of shares at a price of CA$0.20 each. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (CA$0.71), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While GR Silver Mining insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about CA$0.24 on average. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume More

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

GR Silver Mining Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at GR Silver Mining over the last quarter. Insiders shelled out CA$37k for shares in that time. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership of GR Silver Mining

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From looking at our data, insiders own CA$3.6m worth of GR Silver Mining stock, about 4.0% of the company. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At GR Silver Mining Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. That said, the purchases were not large. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if GR Silver Mining insiders bought more shares in the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with GR Silver Mining (including 2 which are significant).

Story continues