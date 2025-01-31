How many goals does Alex Ovechkin need to pass Wayne Gretzky? Tracking all his stats

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is back from his fractured left fibula and resuming his pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's NHL career goal record.

Ovechkin, 39, who scored 15 times in his first 18 games, had missed 16 games after absorbing a leg-on-leg collision during a Nov. 18 game against the Utah Hockey Club. He returned on Dec. 28 and has scored eight goals since.

Ovechkin entered this season needing 42 goals to break Gretzky's record of 894 career goals, which has stood since 1999. The Washington captain has 23 goals this season, with 31 games left.

This season, he moved into second place with 20 consecutive 20-goal seasons and set a record for the number of goalies he has scored against in his career.

Ovechkin vs. Gretzky: See how two of the great NHL careers compare

If he doesn't reach the record this season, he has one more season left on his contract.

Here's where Ovechkin stands in his chase of Gretzky's goal record:

How many career goals does Alex Ovechkin have?

Ovechkin has 876 career goals.

How many goals does Alex Ovechkin need to pass Wayne Gretzky?

Ovechkin needs 19 goals to break Gretzky's record.

How many goals does Alex Ovechkin have this season?

Ovechkin has 23 goals and 14 assists in 35 games. Factoring in the 16 games he missed, that is a 43-goal pace, giving him a chance to break the record this season.

What did Alex Ovechkin do in his last game?

Ovechkin had one goal, two assists and seven shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators. He scored in the third period on a power-play shot from the point through traffic.

GOAL NO. 876 FOR ALEX OVECHKIN 🚨 pic.twitter.com/GWLDeZnZlO — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 31, 2025

When is Alex Ovechkin's next game?

The Capitals play Saturday, Feb. 1, at home against Winnipeg in a meeting of the league's top two teams. Ovechkin has 55 goals in 73 career regular-season games vs. the Jets.

Alex Ovechkin goals in 2024-25

Oct. 19: 1 vs. New Jersey

Oct. 23: 1 vs. Philadelphia

Oct. 29: 2 vs. N.Y. Rangers

Oct. 31: 1 vs. Montreal

Nov. 2: 1 vs. Columbus

Nov. 3: 1 vs. Carolina

Nov. 6: 1 vs. Nashville

Nov. 9: 2 vs. St. Louis

Nov. 17: 3 vs. Vegas

Nov. 18: 2 vs. Utah

Dec. 28: 1 vs. Toronto

Dec. 29: 1 vs. Detroit

Jan. 2: 1 vs. Minnesota

Jan. 4: 1 vs. N.Y. Rangers

Jan. 11: 1 vs. Nashville

Jan. 16: 1 vs. Ottawa

Jan. 23: 1 vs. Seattle

Jan. 30: 1 vs. Ottawa

Alex Ovechkin career goal breakdown

Even strength: 553, third overall

Power play: 318, a record

Short-handed: 5

Empty net: 62, a record

Game winners: 134, second overall, one behind Jaromir Jagr's record

Overtime goals: 27, a record

Multi-goal games: 177, second overall

Goalies scored against: 179, a record

Hat tricks: 31, sixth overall

20-goal seasons: 20, tied for second

30-goal seasons: 18, a record

40-goal seasons: 13, a record

Alex Ovechkin empty-net goals

Ovechkin has a record 62 empty-net goals, but Gretzky is up there, too, with 56. Ovechkin passed Gretzky in that category last season.

Alex Ovechkin goals per season

Season: Goals, career total

2005-06: 52, 52

2006-07: 46, 98

2007-08: 65*, 163

2008-09: 56*, 219

2009-10: 50, 269

2010-11: 32, 301

2011-12: 38, 339

2012-13: 32*, 371

2013-14: 51*, 422

2014-15: 53*, 475

2015-16: 50*, 525

2016-17: 33, 558

2017-18: 49*, 607

2018-19: 51*, 658

2019-20: 48*, 706

2020-21: 24, 730

2021-22: 50, 780

2022-23: 42, 822

2023-24: 31, 853

2024-25: 23, 876

*-led league in goals that season

NHL's top goal scorers all-time

The top 21 NHL all-time goal scorers all have 600 or more goals. All of the players are in the Hockey Hall of Fame, except Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby and Jagr, who are still playing.

1. Wayne Gretzky, 894 goals in 1,487 games

2. Alex Ovechkin, 876 goals in 1,461 games

3. Gordie Howe, 801 goals in 1,767 games

4. Jaromir Jagr, 766 goals in 1,733 games

5. Brett Hull, 741 goals in 1,269 games

6. Marcel Dionne, 731 in 1,348 games

7. Phil Esposito, 717 goals in 1,282 games

8. Mike Gartner, 708 goals in 1,432 games

9. Mark Messier, 694 goals in 1,756 games

10. Steve Yzerman, 692 goals in 1,514 games

11. Mario Lemieux, 690 goals in 915 games

12. Teemu Selanne, 684 goals in 1,451 games

13. Luc Robitaille, 668 goals in 1,431 games

14. Brendan Shanahan, 656 goals in 1,524 games

15. Dave Andreychuk, 640 goals in 1,639 games

16. Jarome Iginla, 625 goals in 1,554 games

17. Joe Sakic, 625 goals in 1,378 games

18. Bobby Hull, 610 goals in 1,063 games

19. Dino Ciccarelli, 608 goals in 1,232 games

20. Sidney Crosby, 608 goals in 1,325 games

21. Jari Kurri, 601 goals in 1,251 games

