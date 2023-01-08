Many Would Be Envious Of MSC Industrial Direct's (NYSE:MSM) Excellent Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at MSC Industrial Direct's (NYSE:MSM) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on MSC Industrial Direct is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = US$497m ÷ (US$2.7b - US$727m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, MSC Industrial Direct has an ROCE of 25%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Trade Distributors industry average of 16%.

In the above chart we have measured MSC Industrial Direct's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is MSC Industrial Direct's ROCE Trending?

MSC Industrial Direct deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. The company has consistently earned 25% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 28% in that time. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

What We Can Learn From MSC Industrial Direct's ROCE

In short, we'd argue MSC Industrial Direct has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. However, over the last five years, the stock has only delivered a 9.6% return to shareholders who held over that period. So to determine if MSC Industrial Direct is a multi-bagger going forward, we'd suggest digging deeper into the company's other fundamentals.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with MSC Industrial Direct and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

