Many Would Be Envious Of Edwards Lifesciences' (NYSE:EW) Excellent Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Edwards Lifesciences, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = US$1.7b ÷ (US$8.6b - US$918m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Edwards Lifesciences has an ROCE of 22%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Medical Equipment industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Edwards Lifesciences compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Edwards Lifesciences' ROCE Trend?

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like Edwards Lifesciences. The company has employed 62% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 22%. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

What We Can Learn From Edwards Lifesciences' ROCE

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 88% to shareholders over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

