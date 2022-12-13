How many have died in school shootings since Sandy Hook?

Robin Levinson-King - BBC News
·3 min read
Sandy Hook school sign and memorial
Sandy Hook school sign and memorial

It has been a decade since a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut, killing 20 children and six school staff.

The tragedy spurred an outpouring of demand for tighter gun control.

Yet the death toll from school shootings keeps climbing as debates over gun control continue.

Since the Sandy Hook massacre, there have been 189 shootings on school grounds, claiming some 279 more lives.

Graph of deadliest school shootings
Graph of deadliest school shootings

In November, a memorial for the victims of Sandy Hook was opened to the public, not far from the school grounds.

Victims' names were carved into a wall that circled a sycamore tree.

Nelba Marquez-Greene's six-year old daughter, Ana Grace Marquez-Greene, was among the victims.

"Ten years. A lifetime and a blink," she wrote on Twitter. "Ana Grace, we used to wait for you to come home. Now you wait for us. Hold on, little one. Hold on."

"We're not in a place to have polite discourse in this country on that issue," she said.

In the aftermath of what was at the time the worst school shooting in US history, then-President Barack Obama vowed to push forward sweeping legislation to reduce gun violence by addressing everything from gun magazine sizes to mental health.

But he left office without being able to pass his hoped-for laws.

Ten years on, the current Democratic president, Joe Biden, has renewed a promise to pass a ban on semi-automatic rifles.

In June, Mr Biden signed a landmark gun bill into law, but if fell short of reinstating the so-called assault-weapons ban that had been in effect before 2004.

However, a debate over this and other gun control measures that have been proposed continues, with evidence being put forward on both sides over their effectiveness at stopping school shootings.

Gun control advocates argue that tighter restrictions to access is key, while others argue that failures of the mental health system and better security on school campuses are more pressing concerns.

Data on school shootings
Data on school shootings

Meanwhile, there have been 279 victims of all ages killed in 189 school shootings with at least one casualty over the past decade - including those killed in Sandy Hook - according to the K-12 School Shooting Database, an independent, non-partisan research group.

Those shootings include deaths from suicides and domestic violence as well as 17 "active shooter situations" - defined as "when the shooter killed and/or wounded victims, either targeted or random, within the school campus during a continuous episode of violence".

While those events count for a small portion of total shooting incidents, they account for more than a third of all casualties.

Nicole Hockley, the co-founder of Sandy Hook Promise Foundation, a charity, lost her son Dylan in the massacre.

"All shootings reopen wounds," she told the BBC earlier this year.

Her other son, who survived, graduated from high school this year and will be able to vote. It is his generation, she said, who will enact change.

Latest Stories

  • I Just Bought A Head Of Lettuce For $7.50—Is This The New Normal?

    Unseasonably high temperatures and crop disease have been affecting the amount of iceberg and romaine lettuce being harvested. An end to the shortage could come when lettuce from southern California and Arizona becomes available.

  • Biden gathering with 50 African leaders in first such summit in eight years

    A summit of African leaders is taking place this week in Washington, D.C., where the White House on Monday announced a $55-billion commitment to Africa over the next three years across a range of sectors.

  • Iowa judge blocks effort to ban most abortions in the state

    DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An effort to ban most abortions in Iowa was blocked Monday by a state judge who upheld a court decision made three years ago. Judge Celene Gogerty found there was no process for reversing a permanent injunction that blocked the abortion law in 2019. Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement that she would appeal the decision to the Iowa Supreme Court. Current state law bans abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, but Reynolds asked the courts to reverse the 2019 decision that

  • Crown says killer of B.C. man was either a 'master ninja' or there were two attackers

    VANCOUVER — An escaped inmate accused of the first-degree murder of a Vancouver Island man either needed martial arts training, or he worked together with the other man who walked away from the William Head prison, the Crown attorney said Monday. Crown attorney Chandra Fisher told the jury in the trial of James Lee Busch that he and James Armitage committed the murder together after escaping in July 2019. Armitage began the trial with Busch, but the BC Prosecution Service said the Crown is now p

  • Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr lead stars at premiere of Abbey Road documentary

    The Beatles recorded most of their music at Abbey Road, with their eleventh studio album released in 1969 named after the venue.

  • Indiana Sen. Mike Braun launches campaign for governor, creating open Senate seat in 2024

    Braun's departure from the Senate is already triggering interest from potential 2024 successors, including conservative GOP Rep. Jim Banks.

  • FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas

    FTX filed for bankruptcy last month, leaving many unable to withdraw their funds from the cryptocurrency exchange.

  • Mexico to make last-ditch effort to solve US corn dispute

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s foreign secretary has announced he will travel to Washington, D.C., on Friday in a last-ditch effort to resolve a dispute over imports of U.S. corn before a scheduled visit next month by U.S. President Joe Biden. Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Monday that he will travel to the U.S. capital with other Mexican officials to try to find “points of agreement on genetically modified corn and other issues.” The leaders of Canada, Mexico and the United States are sched

  • Murdered Canada billionaires' son tops cash reward

    Barry and Honey Sherman were found strangled in their home in 2017. Their killer is still at-large.

  • Jennifer Coolidge Wants to Clear the Air About Sleeping With ‘200 People’ After American Pie

    The White Lotus star also shared an awkward anecdote about her youngest suitor during her interview with Ariana Grande.

  • 6 killed, including 2 officers, in Australian ambush, siege

    BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Six people, including two young police officers, were shot and killed at a property in rural Australia after officers who arrived to investigate reports of a missing person were ambushed, authorities said Tuesday. Police said the violence began about 4:45 p.m. Monday when four officers arrived at a remote property in Queensland state. At least two heavily armed shooters opened fire on the officers at the rural property in Wieambilla, authorities said. Police returned f

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Reports: Blue Jays agree to deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending physical

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending a physical, according to multiple media reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal to be worth US$63 million over three years. The 33-year-old is an imposing figure on the mound at six-foot-five and 220 pounds. Bassitt has a 46-34 record with a 3.45 earned-run average, 671 strikeouts and 228 walks in 737 1/3 innings pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and the New York Mets. He was 15-9 with a

  • Drake Batherson's goal and assist put Ottawa Senators over Predators 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Drake Batherson scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Claude Giroux and Alex DeBrincat also scored, Shane Pinto had a pair of assists and Cam Talbot made 27 saves for the Senators, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter scored and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville, losers of two straight. Batherson and Niederreiter scored goals a minute apart in t

  • Rangers sign LHP Andrew Heaney to $25 million, 2-year deal

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Heaney and the Rangers finalized their $25 million, two-year contract Friday, the latest move by Texas to upgrade its pitching staff. Heaney went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA in 16 games (14 starts) for the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers last season. He threw only 72 2/3 innings, missing much of the first four months with a pair of shoulder injuries, but finished with 110 strikeouts and just 19 walks. His career-best rate of 13.62 strikeouts per nine innings ranked se

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

    DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.” The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals. Now, it's “We're over Cincinnati.” Reid was peppered with questions this week about the Chiefs (9-3) bouncing back after squandering a chance to maintain control of the AFC playoff race when they blew another late lead in a 27-24 loss to Cincinnati l

  • Wagner, Banchero lead Magic past Raptors for 3rd win in row

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 111-99 Sunday night for their third straight win. The Magic didn't win three in a row at any point last season. Orlando's last three-game winning streak was in February 2021. “You put three games in a row — I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We’re asking our guys to defend at a high level, which they did. We’

  • Montreal erupts as Morocco beats Portugal to secure historic World Cup semifinal berth

    Jean-Talon Boulevard erupted in uncontrolled joy on Saturday afternoon as Moroccan supporters danced, cheered and cried over their team's historic World Cup quarter-finals victory. Morocco beat Portugal 1-0, making them the first ever African squad to secure a spot in the World Cup semifinal, the largest soccer tournament in the world. When the referee's final whistle blew on Saturday, they flooded out of cafés and apartments to celebrate. "It's history being made. You see the joy on everyone's

  • Brandon Nimmo, Mets finalize $162 million, 8-year contract

    NEW YORK (AP) — Center fielder Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets finalized their $162 million, eight-year contract on Saturday. Nimmo gets a $2 million signing bonus and salaries of $18.25 million this year and $20.25 million annually from 2024-30. A quality leadoff hitter with a .385 career on-base percentage, Nimmo became a free agent last month for the first time. He was a key performer as the Mets returned to the playoffs this year for the first time since 2016. “Brandon has been part of t