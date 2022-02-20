How many demolitions has your neighborhood had? Search a Charlotte Observer map.

Crews in Mecklenburg County have demolished more than 4,700 structures from 2017 through last year, according to Mecklenburg County building permit data.

Most — about 77% — were single-family residences. And many of those homes were small. About half of the single-family demolitions involved a building of less than 1,000 square feet, data show.

Use the map below to see how many demolitions happened in each neighborhood.