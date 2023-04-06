How many Crime Stoppers signs are too many, West Nipissing?

West Nipissing’s chief administrative officer Jay Barbeau has been receiving a lot of requests for Crime Stoppers signs from councillors, and suggested council draft some “defined criteria regarding the installation of said signs.”

The sign requests came after a February 7th presentation from officials at the Near North Crime Stoppers. To conclude that meeting, Crime Stoppers offered to provide signs, and some councillors “wished to receive signs for their respective wards,” Barbeau explained.

“While this is an excellent idea,” Barbeau explained in a memo to council, “I don’t believe that we should be inundating our community with the Crime Stoppers brand at the expense of the West Nipissing Joie de Vivre brand.”

Barbeau emphasized that Crime Stoppers is an “excellent initiative,” and that “council should consider where and how many to communicate the initiative while ensuring it is not carried overboard.”

Council suggested the landfill and public beaches would be good places to post signs. Councillor Kris Rivard also mentioned there is illegal dumping occurring within the municipality, and council could look into posting signage near some of the more popular dumping grounds.

Councillor Jamie Restoule suggested councillors submit their requests for signs and where they would like to place them. From there, “we can draw a comprehensive list,” Restoule said, which will allow for a more “strategic” deployment of Crime Stoppers signs throughout the community.

The issue will also be brought to the next Police Services Board meeting to receive more feedback.

David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

David Briggs, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BayToday.ca