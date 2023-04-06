I Get So Many Compliments on My Eyebrows Thanks to This Ultra-Precise, $8 Brow Gel

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Shoppers say its highly pigmented formula covers “wiry, gray” hairs with ease.

I’m just going to confidently say it: I have excellent eyebrows. I’ve been told as much by friends, a celebrity makeup artist, and strangely, my boyfriend, who once called them my “best feature.” I owe my esteemed arches to DIY brow lamination, at-home tinting, and perhaps most important: an excellent brow gel. I’ve tried tons over the years but Maybelline’s Brow Fast Sculpt is a steadfast go-to, and it’s the product I recommend to anyone who asks.

The $8 brow gel is a highly pigmented formula that shapes, defines, and maintains even the most unruly hairs. Available in seven natural-looking shades in addition to a clear option, there’s a hue for everyone. Small-but-mighty, the gel is housed in a tiny tube, but still delivers strong, all-day hold. The highly pigmented formula stays put, sans smudging, smearing, or becoming overly stiff once dry. It’s also flake-resistant, despite its strong hold, which is more than I can say for similar products I’ve tried.

IMO, a product’s applicator is almost as important as the formula itself. Maybelline’s is a slim, spoolie-style wand that loads the perfect amount of pigmented gel every time, bestowing a seamless, single-swipe application that requires little thought (a godsend for scrambled mornings). Notably slender, the spoolie allows for ultra-precise application, too, should you have more time or simply want to keep specific stragglers locked down. However I’ve implemented it, the spoolie mitigates messiness and prevents stray strokes from transferring onto the surrounding skin.

Shoppers share my adoration for Maybelline’s Brow Fast Sculpt. One reviewer, whose arches are peppered with white and gray hairs, says the gel "goes on with full color.... and leaves my eyebrows looking natural and feeling soft." Another “older” shopper says the gel “covers [and] shapes very well,” even “wiry, gray” brow hairs. Lastly, one reviewer calls the gel “beyond perfect,” pointing to its natural look and feel.

Maybelline’s Brow Fast Sculpt delivers dashing arches in a single swipe. The fail-proof formula and agile applicator make it truly on par with much pricier options I’ve tried, and for just $8 at Amazon, I’ll continue using it time and time again.

