So Many Celebs Have Been Wearing These Pretty Silk Face Masks With Skin-Saving Benefits

We love looking to celebrities for product recommendations, whether it’s the coolest sculpting jeans or a soft, skin-friendly face mask. And if you’ve been searching for the latter, a few stars have found the perfect option.

Discover Night’s Silk Face Mask has skyrocketed to fame since Hollywood’s leading ladies — ahem, Adele, Priyanka Chopra, and Nina Dobrev — all stepped out wearing one. Adele sported the gorgeous face covering during her recent appearance on Saturday Night Live; Dobrev reached for the gunmetal gray version while flying with her pup; and Chopra wore the silky black mask while traveling in Germany.

Clearly, the silk face mask is easy on the eyes (read: it's just plain pretty). Made from 100 percent Mulberry silk that gives it an inherently elevated appearance, it has that subtle shine — as most silk fabrics do — along with plenty of practical features, like adjustable ear loops, a nose wire, and a filter pocket for extra protection.

In addition to looking nice, the celeb-approved mask has an added beauty benefits: the silk fabric is incredibly easy on your skin, too. According to the brand, “silk is known to possess antibacterial and antimicrobial properties inherently as it is naturally hypoallergenic.” Combine that with its ultra-soft, non-irritating texture and its enhanced breathability that won’t trap excess moisture (like some cotton and non-woven fabrics can), and you have everything you need to nip maskne in the bud.

And it hasn’t just received love from celebs — regular folks have also praised its skin-saving powers, with plenty saying it actually feels good against their skin, doesn’t fog up their glasses, and, as expected, is a compliment magnet.

“It felt cool and breathable, soft and silky on my skin,” wrote one shopper. “The mask provides very good coverage of the facial area as well. The adjustable ear loops are comfortable and do not hurt my ears. It is also lightweight and does not fog up my glasses.”

“This is the best mask on the market in my opinion. I've tried 12-plus other masks which were all doing bad things to my sensitive skin,” wrote another. “This mask is super gentle and hasn't caused breakouts like my other masks have. It's also much easier to wear than the others, and I don't feel like I'm suffocating. My skin can breathe and so can I!”

The Hollywood-approved face mask is available in an assortment of colors, including a soft blush, a classic black (which both Adele and Chopra own), and a rich green. Bonus: Each face mask comes with seven disposable filters, which will save you some money in the long run. Shop it below.

