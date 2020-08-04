How Many BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) Shares Do Institutions Own?

If you want to know who really controls BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

BMO Commercial Property Trust is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of UK£481m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about BMO Commercial Property Trust.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About BMO Commercial Property Trust?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that BMO Commercial Property Trust does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at BMO Commercial Property Trust's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in BMO Commercial Property Trust. The company's largest shareholder is Aviva Investors Global Services Limited, with ownership of 20%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 9.8% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 3.1% by the third-largest shareholder.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of BMO Commercial Property Trust

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited insiders own under 1% of the company. It seems the board members have no more than UK£271k worth of shares in the UK£481m company. I generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- mostly retail investors -- own 59% of BMO Commercial Property Trust. With this size of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to decline an acquisition or merger that may not improve profitability.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Be aware that BMO Commercial Property Trust is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

