How many Americans have voted in the presidential election – and how?

The US presidential election is on track to have the highest voter turnout in more than a century, reflecting the high stakes in the race between Donald Trump and his Democrat challenger, Joe Biden.

Related: Trump to declare victory before results are in, report says, as final sprint begins

Huge increases in early voting can be tracked, in part, to sharp political divisions among Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a country where even mask-wearing to prevent the spread of Covid-19 has become a partisan issue, many want to limit the risk of infection by avoiding packed polling places on Tuesday.

Here is what we know about US voting thus far, based on data available late on Sunday afternoon.

How many people have voted?

Michael McDonald, a University of Florida professor who runs the US Elections Project, said 93,131,017 people had voted as of Sunday. In the entire 2016 election, 136.5 million people voted, CNN said, so turnout is already more than two-thirds that number. The voting-eligible population – people who should be able to vote if registered – is 239,247,182.

Can this election set a record?

McDonald predicted that around 150 million Americans may vote, comprising 65% of eligible voters. That would be the highest turnout in percentage terms since 1908. However, many states are already reporting unprecedented turnout. Most strikingly, Texas and Hawaii have exceeded their total turnout in 2016, per CNN.

How are people voting?

Early voting includes in-person votes and mail-in and absentee ballots. According to McDonald, as of Sunday afternoon 34,004,455 in-person votes and 59,126,562 mailed ballots had been returned to election authorities. There were still 32,084,041 outstanding mail ballots.

While many states have ramped-up in-person early voting because of heightened demand, it has not gone smoothly in all districts, with extensive lines reported. Some states do not have traditional early voting, but allow voters to cast “absentee” ballots in person.

The specifics of mail-in voting vary. Some states make it very easy, others less so. Nine states and the District of Columbia are mostly carrying out elections by mail, automatically mailing ballots to eligible voters, according to CNN. In 36 states, any voter may request a ballot for voting by mail.

Some states have drop-off locations so voters can deliver absentee ballots in person. In five states, however, voters must give an “acceptable excuse” for mail-based voting, CNN reported. FiveThirtyEight notes that in these “valid excuse” states, the pandemic “does not count”.

In some states, barriers to mail-in voting include witness signature or notarization requirements.

Why does this matter?

According to CNN, 35 states and Washington DC have moved beyond the halfway point for ballots cast in 2016. Among these states are 13 “most competitively ranked states”, including Florida, a key prize in the fight for the White House. It is worth noting that Biden supporters have demonstrated a “strong preference” for mail-in voting, whereas Trump supporters have said they prefer to cast their ballots on election day.

What about voting on election day?

Of course, the pandemic impacts all in-person social interactions, and voting isn’t any different.

Many barriers to in-person voting remain. Many states have ID requirements, with some requiring voters to bring photo identification. However, some states with voter ID requirements do allow voters who don’t bring identification to cast their ballots, if they sign a statement attesting to their identity.

Some states have cut the number of places where people can cast in-person votes. Three counties in Kansas are reducing the number of polling places, per FiveThirtyEight. In Minnesota, localities with fewer than 400 registered voters may shutter “traditional polling places” but will provide in-person voting at election offices. The localities in Minnesota who selected this approach cover 217,056 registered voters, FiveThirtyEight notes.

Mississippi is permitting “curbside voting” for persons showing coronavirus symptoms and will allow absentee voters to address signature problems on their ballots.

Do all votes count?

In a perfect world, all eligible ballots would be counted. However, the numerous issues and controversies surrounding voting, largely perpetuated by Republicans who fear heightened turnout – and the president’s bogus claims of potential mass voter fraud – put this at risk.

Story continues