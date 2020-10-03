For many Albertans, Thanksgiving dinner is a big question mark

COVID-19 is showing no signs of going away soon. And that means we have to make special plans around Thanksgiving dinner this year, says Dr. Lynora Saxinger, an infectious diseases specialist and associate professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of Alberta.

"People are really sick of COVID, and yet it doesn't seem to be yet sick of us," Saxinger told The Homestretch.

"When you get people together for Thanksgiving, you're bringing together usually multigenerational groups, sometimes of people who've been in different areas, just kind of bringing together different bubbles, and that automatically elevates our risk. And so I think we have to have a long, hard look at who's going to be there and what their risks are and whether or not it's worth it."

Saxinger said people have to take a hard look at whether it's worth the danger, especially if older family members will be part of the mix.

"You might look at things like having maybe fewer people for a sit-down meal because meal sharing, airspace sharing, utensils sharing is all a risk," she said.

"You might have a smaller number for that and then have a larger outdoor sort of get-together gathering where people can distance with excellent ventilation because it's outdoors. So you might do some kind of a hybrid thing, or eat and then meet outside."

Saxinger said another option is to look at how food is shared and served. For example, have food individually plated, rather than use shared serving utensils. Or have one person only handle the serving utensils. And as many have already discovered, virtual gatherings are another option.

"Another option, if it's really important to your family to gather … between now and Thanksgiving, people could look at doing kind of a quasi-personal lockdown, and really strictly limiting any extra contacts that they have, so that their own personal risk is as low as it can be," Saxinger said. "So that they don't have an incubating infection that could spread at the time that people gather."

Saxinger said the final and most obvious thing is that anyone who has even the slightest symptoms should not attend any gatherings.

"We do know that people can spread infection with minimal, even no symptoms, but really minimal symptoms that usually you would ignore," she said. "So there's a whole bunch of different levels there that people can think through before deciding on what to do."

Saxinger said people could also treat the gathering as they now would treat an outing to a restaurant — wearing a mask while in common areas and un-masking while eating the food.

"If you think about the time of contact, like the time that you're in the shared airspace, particularly without a mask, minimizing that time is really important. And so, masking for the chatty parts and unmasking for the eating parts might offer some benefit," she said.

"It can be hard, because if you're gathering indoors, it's hard to distance. But if you have a small number of people — which would be preferred — making sure that you're about a metre apart from each other and making sure that the windows are open and there's good ventilation, all those things should help."

The only way to create a "zero-risk scenario" is to not gather. But still, Sazinger said, people can make their gatherings safer by hand washing, wearing masks and maintaining distance while they are together.

