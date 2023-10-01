Manx wildlife to be showcased in photographic competition

The winning photographs will go on display at a temporary exhibition at the Manx Museum

People have been invited to capture the "wonderful stories" of Manx wildlife for a new photography competition.

Organised by Manx National Heritage, the Wild Mann contest aims to celebrate the island's fauna and flora.

Curator of natural history Laura McCoy said the photos would "help highlight some issues" going on on the island.

The winning shots will be put on display in a exhibition next year at the Manx Museum in Douglas to coincide with Manx Wildlife Week next year.

Ms McCoy said the interest shown in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Exhibition, which is currently on display at the House of Manannan, had inspired the organisation to launch its own competition.

It is open to both professional and amateur photographers of all ages, and would serve as a way of recognising the talent on the island, she said.

Categories include mammals, birds, invertebrates and underwater, plants and fungi, and land and sea.

Ms McCoy said, with "so many opportunities to be able to go out and capture the natural world", the pictures should demonstrate imagination as well as technical prowess.

As well as classes for adults, there are three junior categories for those aged 10 and under, 11 to 14 years, and 15 to 17 years.

People have until 4 March to submit their entries and the overall winner will receive vouchers for a local photography shop.

Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and X? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk