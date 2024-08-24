Manx Grand Prix opening race day abandoned

Qualifying at the 2024 Manx Grand Prix has faced disruption all week [BBC]

The opening day of racing at the Manx Grand Prix was abandoned after a red flag incident followed by rain showers in the west of the island.

In a revised schedule, the Junior Manx Grand Prix (MGP) race started at 14:10 BST but was red-flagged on lap two after an incident at Ballacrye.

Race organisers said the rider involved was conscious and talking and had been air lifted to Noble's Hospital.

The planned restart of the race was pushed back to allow roads to dry after showers in the west, but after a course inspection the remainder of the session was scrapped.

Monday now remains the only day available for racing after organisers previously ruled out using Sunday's contingency road closures due to the poor weather forecast for the day.

The start of the day's schedule had been delayed due to heavy showers overnight and an issue with water flowing on to part of the course.

Roads were due to close at 09:30 but were kept open until 12:30, initially to allow time for surfaces to dry and then for Manx Utilities to deal with the issue in Union Mills.

Racing at the 2024 event was pushed back by a day due to severe disruption to qualifying.

Irish racer Louis O'Regan died after crashing during the meeting's opening day of qualifying on Sunday, and poor weather led to the cancellation of all of the event's evening sessions.

As a result of the delays, qualifying laps for all classes due to take place before racing were scrapped.

