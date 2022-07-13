MANUTAN GROUP : Turnover Q3 2021/2022 : The Group consolidates its growth momentum with an increase of 15.6% at constant exchange rates and working days in the third quarter
Gonesse, July 13th 2022
MANUTAN GROUP
Turnover Q3 2021/2022
The Group consolidates its growth momentum with an increase of 15.6% at constant exchange rates and working days in the third quarter
In thousands of euros
Turnover at the end of June 2022
Turnover at the end of June 2021
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
Q1 2022
Q1 2021
Total Turnover
671 157
594 196
231 461
200 825
214 099
181 264
225 596
212 107
During Q3 of financial year 2021/2022, Manutan Group's business grew by +15.3% (+15.6% at constant exchange rates and days with a currency effect of +0.3% and a day effect of -0.7%). This increase was driven by the Local Authorities division, which grew by 22.0% (no impact on days), and by the Enterprises division, which rose by 13.4% (13.8% at constant exchange rates and days).
From the financial year beginning to the end of the Q3 2021/2022, Manutan Group's cumulative Turnover was up +13.0% (+11.5% at constant exchange rates and days) compared to the same period of the financial year 2020/2021. 671. The Group's turnover at June 30 2022 was 671.2 million euros compared to 594.2 million euros at June 30, 2021.
In terms of its operational areas, the Group's situation is as follows:
In thousands of euros
Turnover at the end of June 2022
Turnover at the end of June 2021
Q3 2022
Q3 2021
Q2 2022
Q2 2021
Q1 2022
Q1 2021
Enterprises
535 425
467 386
178 043
157 038
182 265
150 535
175 118
159 812
South
251 595
219 826
83 400
73 254
85 984
69 473
82 210
77 099
Centre
136 244
115 647
45 639
38 103
46 285
38 645
44 320
38 899
West
93 892
86 102
30 934
29 878
32 235
28 062
30 723
28 162
North
31 712
28 510
10 341
9 917
10 680
8 982
10 690
9 611
East
21 983
17 301
7 729
5 887
7 080
5 373
7 174
6 041
Local Authorities
135 731
126 811
53 418
43 787
31 835
30 729
50 479
52 295
South
135 731
126 811
53 418
43 787
31 835
30 729
50 479
52 295
TOTAL
671 157
594 196
231 461
200 825
214 099
181 264
225 596
212 107
At constant consolidation scope, exchange rates and exchange rates
1st
2nd
3rd
4th
Financial Year
Enterprises
+8.1%
+17.9%
+13.8%
+13.1%
South
+6.5%
+21.9%
+14.3%
+14.0%
Centre
+13.8%
+16.3%
+20.2%
+16.7%
West
+2.3%
+9.4%
+3.4%
+5.0%
North
+5.9%
+17.7%
+6.5%
+9.8%
East
+21.0%
+22.2%
+30.2%
+24.3%
Local Authorities
-3.9%
+1.3%
+22.0%
+5.7%
South
-3.9%
+1.3%
+22.0%
+5.7%
TOTAL
+5.1%
+15.1%
+15.6%
+11.5%
All Group operational areas are up, fuelled by a very strong momentum in e-business and offline sales animation, as well as by ongoing expansion of all the Group's product ranges. Growth in the Local Authorities division was mainly driven by Papeteries Pichon, which is taking advantage of the faster turnaround time between orders and deliveries thanks to the ramp-up of its brand new warehouse.
For the rest of the financial year 2021/2022 and given the current inflationary context, the Group will pursue its efforts to mitigate any potential impacts, while remaining focused on the implementation of its development strategy. This strategy will notably involve expanding its offering of responsible products and services, its storage capacities, as well as strengthening its hybrid business model, combining digital, personalized omnichannel customer approach and operational agility. The Group continues actively seeking external growth targets.
About the Manutan Group
A family-run business created in 1966, Manutan is one of Europe’s leading B2B e-commerce companies specialised in the distribution of equipment and supplies, thanks to a model that allies the strengths of digital to a human ambition.
Its vast range of carefully selected products and services enables its customers – be they in the private sector, the public sector, or the trade – to operate efficiently and sustainably on a daily basis, along with the implementation of a purchasing optimisation strategy.
With 27 subsidiaries established in 17 countries in Europe, the Group has more than 2,200 employees and a turnover of 820 million euros in 2020/2021. Manutan France is awarded Best Workplaces 2022 and 9 other subsidiaries among the Group are certified Great Place to Work.
Manutan International is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment B- ISIN: FR0000032302-MAN.
Next publication: Publication of the Turnover for Q4 2021/2022 scheduled for October 13th, 2022 (after market closure)
