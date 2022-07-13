Manutan International

Gonesse, July 13th 2022

MANUTAN GROUP

Turnover Q3 2021/2022

The Group consolidates its growth momentum with an increase of 15.6% at constant exchange rates and working days in the third quarter

In thousands of euros Turnover at the end of June 2022 Turnover at the end of June 2021 Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Total Turnover 671 157 594 196 231 461 200 825 214 099 181 264 225 596 212 107

During Q3 of financial year 2021/2022, Manutan Group's business grew by +15.3% (+15.6% at constant exchange rates and days with a currency effect of +0.3% and a day effect of -0.7%). This increase was driven by the Local Authorities division, which grew by 22.0% (no impact on days), and by the Enterprises division, which rose by 13.4% (13.8% at constant exchange rates and days).

From the financial year beginning to the end of the Q3 2021/2022, Manutan Group's cumulative Turnover was up +13.0% (+11.5% at constant exchange rates and days) compared to the same period of the financial year 2020/2021. 671. The Group's turnover at June 30 2022 was 671.2 million euros compared to 594.2 million euros at June 30, 2021.

In terms of its operational areas, the Group's situation is as follows:

In thousands of euros Turnover at the end of June 2022 Turnover at the end of June 2021 Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Enterprises 535 425 467 386 178 043 157 038 182 265 150 535 175 118 159 812 South 251 595 219 826 83 400 73 254 85 984 69 473 82 210 77 099 Centre 136 244 115 647 45 639 38 103 46 285 38 645 44 320 38 899 West 93 892 86 102 30 934 29 878 32 235 28 062 30 723 28 162 North 31 712 28 510 10 341 9 917 10 680 8 982 10 690 9 611 East 21 983 17 301 7 729 5 887 7 080 5 373 7 174 6 041 Local Authorities 135 731 126 811 53 418 43 787 31 835 30 729 50 479 52 295 South 135 731 126 811 53 418 43 787 31 835 30 729 50 479 52 295 TOTAL 671 157 594 196 231 461 200 825 214 099 181 264 225 596 212 107





Quarter Financial Year Enterprises +8.1% +17.9% +13.8% +13.1% South +6.5% +21.9% +14.3% +14.0% Centre +13.8% +16.3% +20.2% +16.7% West +2.3% +9.4% +3.4% +5.0% North +5.9% +17.7% +6.5% +9.8% East +21.0% +22.2% +30.2% +24.3% Local Authorities -3.9% +1.3% +22.0% +5.7% South -3.9% +1.3% +22.0% +5.7% TOTAL +5.1% +15.1% +15.6% +11.5%

All Group operational areas are up, fuelled by a very strong momentum in e-business and offline sales animation, as well as by ongoing expansion of all the Group's product ranges. Growth in the Local Authorities division was mainly driven by Papeteries Pichon, which is taking advantage of the faster turnaround time between orders and deliveries thanks to the ramp-up of its brand new warehouse.

For the rest of the financial year 2021/2022 and given the current inflationary context, the Group will pursue its efforts to mitigate any potential impacts, while remaining focused on the implementation of its development strategy. This strategy will notably involve expanding its offering of responsible products and services, its storage capacities, as well as strengthening its hybrid business model, combining digital, personalized omnichannel customer approach and operational agility. The Group continues actively seeking external growth targets.

About the Manutan Group

A family-run business created in 1966, Manutan is one of Europe’s leading B2B e-commerce companies specialised in the distribution of equipment and supplies, thanks to a model that allies the strengths of digital to a human ambition.

Its vast range of carefully selected products and services enables its customers – be they in the private sector, the public sector, or the trade – to operate efficiently and sustainably on a daily basis, along with the implementation of a purchasing optimisation strategy.

With 27 subsidiaries established in 17 countries in Europe, the Group has more than 2,200 employees and a turnover of 820 million euros in 2020/2021. Manutan France is awarded Best Workplaces 2022 and 9 other subsidiaries among the Group are certified Great Place to Work.

Manutan International is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment B- ISIN: FR0000032302-MAN.

Next publication: Publication of the Turnover for Q4 2021/2022 scheduled for October 13th, 2022 (after market closure)

