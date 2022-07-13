MANUTAN GROUP : Turnover Q3 2021/2022 : The Group consolidates its growth momentum with an increase of 15.6% at constant exchange rates and working days in the third quarter

·3 min read
Gonesse, July 13th 2022

MANUTAN GROUP
Turnover Q3 2021/2022

The Group consolidates its growth momentum with an increase of 15.6% at constant exchange rates and working days in the third quarter

In thousands of euros

Turnover at the end of June 2022

Turnover at the end of June 2021

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

Total Turnover

671 157

594 196

231 461

200 825

214 099

181 264

225 596

212 107

During Q3 of financial year 2021/2022, Manutan Group's business grew by +15.3% (+15.6% at constant exchange rates and days with a currency effect of +0.3% and a day effect of -0.7%). This increase was driven by the Local Authorities division, which grew by 22.0% (no impact on days), and by the Enterprises division, which rose by 13.4% (13.8% at constant exchange rates and days).

From the financial year beginning to the end of the Q3 2021/2022, Manutan Group's cumulative Turnover was up +13.0% (+11.5% at constant exchange rates and days) compared to the same period of the financial year 2020/2021. 671. The Group's turnover at June 30 2022 was 671.2 million euros compared to 594.2 million euros at June 30, 2021.

In terms of its operational areas, the Group's situation is as follows:

In thousands of euros

Turnover at the end of June 2022

Turnover at the end of June 2021

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

Q2 2022

Q2 2021

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

Enterprises

535 425

467 386

178 043

157 038

182 265

150 535

175 118

159 812

South

251 595

219 826

83 400

73 254

85 984

69 473

82 210

77 099

Centre

136 244

115 647

45 639

38 103

46 285

38 645

44 320

38 899

West

93 892

86 102

30 934

29 878

32 235

28 062

30 723

28 162

North

31 712

28 510

10 341

9 917

10 680

8 982

10 690

9 611

East

21 983

17 301

7 729

5 887

7 080

5 373

7 174

6 041

Local Authorities

135 731

126 811

53 418

43 787

31 835

30 729

50 479

52 295

South

135 731

126 811

53 418

43 787

31 835

30 729

50 479

52 295

TOTAL

671 157

594 196

231 461

200 825

214 099

181 264

225 596

212 107


At constant consolidation scope, exchange rates and exchange rates

1st
Quarter

2nd
Quarter

3rd
Quarter

4th
Quarter

Financial Year

Enterprises

+8.1%

+17.9%

+13.8%

 

+13.1%

South

+6.5%

+21.9%

+14.3%

 

+14.0%

Centre

+13.8%

+16.3%

+20.2%

 

+16.7%

West

+2.3%

+9.4%

+3.4%

 

+5.0%

North

+5.9%

+17.7%

+6.5%

 

+9.8%

East

+21.0%

+22.2%

+30.2%

 

+24.3%

Local Authorities

-3.9%

+1.3%

+22.0%

 

+5.7%

South

-3.9%

+1.3%

+22.0%

 

+5.7%

TOTAL

+5.1%

+15.1%

+15.6%

 

+11.5%

All Group operational areas are up, fuelled by a very strong momentum in e-business and offline sales animation, as well as by ongoing expansion of all the Group's product ranges. Growth in the Local Authorities division was mainly driven by Papeteries Pichon, which is taking advantage of the faster turnaround time between orders and deliveries thanks to the ramp-up of its brand new warehouse.

For the rest of the financial year 2021/2022 and given the current inflationary context, the Group will pursue its efforts to mitigate any potential impacts, while remaining focused on the implementation of its development strategy. This strategy will notably involve expanding its offering of responsible products and services, its storage capacities, as well as strengthening its hybrid business model, combining digital, personalized omnichannel customer approach and operational agility. The Group continues actively seeking external growth targets.

*********************

About the Manutan Group

A family-run business created in 1966, Manutan is one of Europe’s leading B2B e-commerce companies specialised in the distribution of equipment and supplies, thanks to a model that allies the strengths of digital to a human ambition.
Its vast range of carefully selected products and services enables its customers – be they in the private sector, the public sector, or the trade – to operate efficiently and sustainably on a daily basis, along with the implementation of a purchasing optimisation strategy.

With 27 subsidiaries established in 17 countries in Europe, the Group has more than 2,200 employees and a turnover of 820 million euros in 2020/2021. Manutan France is awarded Best Workplaces 2022 and 9 other subsidiaries among the Group are certified Great Place to Work.

Manutan International is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment B- ISIN: FR0000032302-MAN.

www.manutan.com

Next publication: Publication of the Turnover for Q4 2021/2022 scheduled for October 13th, 2022 (after market closure)

Attachment


