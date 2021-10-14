MANUTAN GROUP : continued growth dynamics : A record of € 820 million for the entire 2020/2021 financial year

Gonesse, October 14th 2021

MANUTAN GROUP
Turnover Q4 2020/2021 : continued growth dynamics
A record of 820 million for the entire 2020/2021 financial year

In thousands of euros

Turnover at the end of September 2021

Turnover at the end of September 2020

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

Total turnover

819 874

779 705

225 678

219 007

200 825

184 458

181 264

179 218

212 107

197 023

Over the 2020/2021 fiscal year, the Manutan Group’s Turnover amounted to € 819.9 million compared to € 779.7 million previous fiscal year, an increase of +5.2% (+4.7% at constant exchange rates and number of working days, with a currency effect of +0.1% and a day effect of +0.3%, no scope effect).

During Q4 2020/2021, the Manutan Group’s business has grown by +3.0% compared to the same quarter of fiscal year 2019/2020. This increase amounted to +2.4% at constant exchange rates and number of working days (with a currency effect of +0.69% and a day effect of -0.02%). Turnover therefore stood at € 225.7 million compared to € 219.0 million for the fourth quarter of the previous year.

In terms of its operational areas, the Group’s situation is as follows :

€ thousands

Turnover at the end of September 2021

Turnover at the end of September 2021

Q4 2021

Q4 2020

Q3 2021

Q3 2020

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

Enterprises

620 972

593 705

153 586

145 202

157 038

147 466

150 535

152 078

159 812

148 959

South

289 200

284 905

69 374

68 427

73 254

75 285

69 473

69 506

77 099

71 687

Centre

154 424

143 552

38 777

35 799

38 103

33 448

38 645

38 693

38 899

35 613

West

116 806

106 454

30 704

27 954

29 878

24 583

28 062

27 065

28 162

26 852

North

37 024

35 160

8 514

8 165

9 917

8 897

8 982

9 104

9 611

8 995

East

23 517

23 634

6 216

4 858

5 887

5 253

5 373

7 710

6 041

5 812

Local Authorities

198 903

186 000

72 092

73 805

43 787

36 992

30 729

27 140

52 295

48 064

South

198 903

186 000

72 092

73 805

43 787

36 992

30 729

27 140

52 295

48 064

TOTAL

819 874

779 705

225 678

219 007

200 825

184 458

181 264

179 218

212 107

197 023


At constant exchange rates and on a like-for like basis

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

Financial Year

Enterprises

+7.5%

+1.1%

+3.3%

+4.8%

+4.2%

South

+6.2%

+1.4%

-5.7%

+1.4%

+0.8%

Centre

+8.7%

+1.5%

+12.1%

+8.3%

+7.5%

West

+9.8%

+8.4%

+18.2%

+5.1%

+10.1%

North

+4.9%

-1.6%

+4.1%

+2.5%

+2.5%

East

+8.4%

-26.2%

+7.0%

+27.9%

+0.9%

Local Authorities

+7.0%

+16.0%

+14.2%

-2.3%

+6.5%

South

+7.0%

+16.0%

+14.2%

-2.3%

+6.5%

TOTAL

+7.4%

+3.4%

+5.5%

+2.4%

+4.7%

  • All the areas of the Enterprises division are growing in the fourth quarter. This growth is driven by a very strong dynamic of animation and extension of all product ranges, with the exception of sales of Covid products, which are mechanically in sharp decline.

  • The business of the Local Authorities division fell slightly in the fourth quarter mainly due to a one-off delay in deliveries, the level of orders remaining solid and in line with our expectations.

As the Group's fundamental strengths remain solid, its priorities remain focused on pursuing its growth dynamic and implementing its development strategy. This desire is reflected in particular in the expansion of its storage capacities and the deployment of its hybrid business model. This model combines e-commerce, a personalized omnichannel customer approach and the operational agility required in the current context. The Group will carry on actively seeking external growth targets.

*********************

About the Manutan Group

A family-run business created in 1966, Manutan is Europe’s leading B2B e-commerce company and specialises in the distribution of equipment and supplies for enterprises and local authorities.

Its vast range of carefully selected products and services is one of the largest offerings in Europe. This enables the company to meet all of its client’s needs and help them reduce their indirect purchase costs.

With 26 subsidiaries established in 17 countries in Europe, the Group has more than 2,100 employees and a turnover of 780 million euros in 2019/2020. Manutan France and IronmongeryDirect were awarded Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work in 2021.

Manutan International is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment B - ISIN: FR0000032302-MAN

www.manutan.com

Next publication: Publication of the Annual results 2020/2021
scheduled for December 2nd 2021 (after market closure)


Attachment


