MANUTAN GROUP : continued growth dynamics : A record of € 820 million for the entire 2020/2021 financial year

Gonesse, October 14th 2021

MANUTAN GROUP

Turnover Q4 2020/2021 : continued growth dynamics

A record of € 820 million for the entire 2020/2021 financial year

In thousands of euros Turnover at the end of September 2021 Turnover at the end of September 2020 Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Total turnover 819 874 779 705 225 678 219 007 200 825 184 458 181 264 179 218 212 107 197 023

Over the 2020/2021 fiscal year, the Manutan Group’s Turnover amounted to € 819.9 million compared to € 779.7 million previous fiscal year, an increase of +5.2% (+4.7% at constant exchange rates and number of working days, with a currency effect of +0.1% and a day effect of +0.3%, no scope effect).

During Q4 2020/2021, the Manutan Group’s business has grown by +3.0% compared to the same quarter of fiscal year 2019/2020. This increase amounted to +2.4% at constant exchange rates and number of working days (with a currency effect of +0.69% and a day effect of -0.02%). Turnover therefore stood at € 225.7 million compared to € 219.0 million for the fourth quarter of the previous year.

In terms of its operational areas, the Group’s situation is as follows :

€ thousands Turnover at the end of September 2021 Turnover at the end of September 2021 Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2021 Q2 2020 Q1 2021 Q1 2020 Enterprises 620 972 593 705 153 586 145 202 157 038 147 466 150 535 152 078 159 812 148 959 South 289 200 284 905 69 374 68 427 73 254 75 285 69 473 69 506 77 099 71 687 Centre 154 424 143 552 38 777 35 799 38 103 33 448 38 645 38 693 38 899 35 613 West 116 806 106 454 30 704 27 954 29 878 24 583 28 062 27 065 28 162 26 852 North 37 024 35 160 8 514 8 165 9 917 8 897 8 982 9 104 9 611 8 995 East 23 517 23 634 6 216 4 858 5 887 5 253 5 373 7 710 6 041 5 812 Local Authorities 198 903 186 000 72 092 73 805 43 787 36 992 30 729 27 140 52 295 48 064 South 198 903 186 000 72 092 73 805 43 787 36 992 30 729 27 140 52 295 48 064 TOTAL 819 874 779 705 225 678 219 007 200 825 184 458 181 264 179 218 212 107 197 023





At constant exchange rates and on a like-for like basis 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Financial Year Enterprises +7.5% +1.1% +3.3% +4.8% +4.2% South +6.2% +1.4% -5.7% +1.4% +0.8% Centre +8.7% +1.5% +12.1% +8.3% +7.5% West +9.8% +8.4% +18.2% +5.1% +10.1% North +4.9% -1.6% +4.1% +2.5% +2.5% East +8.4% -26.2% +7.0% +27.9% +0.9% Local Authorities +7.0% +16.0% +14.2% -2.3% +6.5% South +7.0% +16.0% +14.2% -2.3% +6.5% TOTAL +7.4% +3.4% +5.5% +2.4% +4.7%

All the areas of the Enterprises division are growing in the fourth quarter. This growth is driven by a very strong dynamic of animation and extension of all product ranges, with the exception of sales of Covid products, which are mechanically in sharp decline.

The business of the Local Authorities division fell slightly in the fourth quarter mainly due to a one-off delay in deliveries, the level of orders remaining solid and in line with our expectations.

As the Group's fundamental strengths remain solid, its priorities remain focused on pursuing its growth dynamic and implementing its development strategy. This desire is reflected in particular in the expansion of its storage capacities and the deployment of its hybrid business model. This model combines e-commerce, a personalized omnichannel customer approach and the operational agility required in the current context. The Group will carry on actively seeking external growth targets.

About the Manutan Group

A family-run business created in 1966, Manutan is Europe’s leading B2B e-commerce company and specialises in the distribution of equipment and supplies for enterprises and local authorities.

Its vast range of carefully selected products and services is one of the largest offerings in Europe. This enables the company to meet all of its client’s needs and help them reduce their indirect purchase costs.

With 26 subsidiaries established in 17 countries in Europe, the Group has more than 2,100 employees and a turnover of 780 million euros in 2019/2020. Manutan France and IronmongeryDirect were awarded Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work in 2021.

Manutan International is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment B - ISIN: FR0000032302-MAN

www.manutan.com

Next publication: Publication of the Annual results 2020/2021

scheduled for December 2nd 2021 (after market closure)





