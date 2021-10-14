MANUTAN GROUP : continued growth dynamics : A record of € 820 million for the entire 2020/2021 financial year
Gonesse, October 14th 2021
MANUTAN GROUP
Turnover Q4 2020/2021 : continued growth dynamics
A record of € 820 million for the entire 2020/2021 financial year
In thousands of euros
Turnover at the end of September 2021
Turnover at the end of September 2020
Q4 2021
Q4 2020
Q3 2021
Q3 2020
Q2 2021
Q2 2020
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
Total turnover
819 874
779 705
225 678
219 007
200 825
184 458
181 264
179 218
212 107
197 023
Over the 2020/2021 fiscal year, the Manutan Group’s Turnover amounted to € 819.9 million compared to € 779.7 million previous fiscal year, an increase of +5.2% (+4.7% at constant exchange rates and number of working days, with a currency effect of +0.1% and a day effect of +0.3%, no scope effect).
During Q4 2020/2021, the Manutan Group’s business has grown by +3.0% compared to the same quarter of fiscal year 2019/2020. This increase amounted to +2.4% at constant exchange rates and number of working days (with a currency effect of +0.69% and a day effect of -0.02%). Turnover therefore stood at € 225.7 million compared to € 219.0 million for the fourth quarter of the previous year.
In terms of its operational areas, the Group’s situation is as follows :
€ thousands
Turnover at the end of September 2021
Q4 2021
Q4 2020
Q3 2021
Q3 2020
Q2 2021
Q2 2020
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
Enterprises
620 972
593 705
153 586
145 202
157 038
147 466
150 535
152 078
159 812
148 959
South
289 200
284 905
69 374
68 427
73 254
75 285
69 473
69 506
77 099
71 687
Centre
154 424
143 552
38 777
35 799
38 103
33 448
38 645
38 693
38 899
35 613
West
116 806
106 454
30 704
27 954
29 878
24 583
28 062
27 065
28 162
26 852
North
37 024
35 160
8 514
8 165
9 917
8 897
8 982
9 104
9 611
8 995
East
23 517
23 634
6 216
4 858
5 887
5 253
5 373
7 710
6 041
5 812
Local Authorities
198 903
186 000
72 092
73 805
43 787
36 992
30 729
27 140
52 295
48 064
TOTAL
819 874
779 705
225 678
219 007
200 825
184 458
181 264
179 218
212 107
197 023
At constant exchange rates and on a like-for like basis
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
4th Quarter
Financial Year
Enterprises
+7.5%
+1.1%
+3.3%
+4.8%
+4.2%
South
+6.2%
+1.4%
-5.7%
+1.4%
+0.8%
Centre
+8.7%
+1.5%
+12.1%
+8.3%
+7.5%
West
+9.8%
+8.4%
+18.2%
+5.1%
+10.1%
North
+4.9%
-1.6%
+4.1%
+2.5%
+2.5%
East
+8.4%
-26.2%
+7.0%
+27.9%
+0.9%
Local Authorities
+7.0%
+16.0%
+14.2%
-2.3%
+6.5%
South
+7.0%
+16.0%
+14.2%
-2.3%
+6.5%
TOTAL
+7.4%
+3.4%
+5.5%
+2.4%
+4.7%
All the areas of the Enterprises division are growing in the fourth quarter. This growth is driven by a very strong dynamic of animation and extension of all product ranges, with the exception of sales of Covid products, which are mechanically in sharp decline.
The business of the Local Authorities division fell slightly in the fourth quarter mainly due to a one-off delay in deliveries, the level of orders remaining solid and in line with our expectations.
As the Group's fundamental strengths remain solid, its priorities remain focused on pursuing its growth dynamic and implementing its development strategy. This desire is reflected in particular in the expansion of its storage capacities and the deployment of its hybrid business model. This model combines e-commerce, a personalized omnichannel customer approach and the operational agility required in the current context. The Group will carry on actively seeking external growth targets.
*********************
About the Manutan Group
A family-run business created in 1966, Manutan is Europe’s leading B2B e-commerce company and specialises in the distribution of equipment and supplies for enterprises and local authorities.
Its vast range of carefully selected products and services is one of the largest offerings in Europe. This enables the company to meet all of its client’s needs and help them reduce their indirect purchase costs.
With 26 subsidiaries established in 17 countries in Europe, the Group has more than 2,100 employees and a turnover of 780 million euros in 2019/2020. Manutan France and IronmongeryDirect were awarded Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work in 2021.
Manutan International is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment B - ISIN: FR0000032302-MAN
Next publication: Publication of the Annual results 2020/2021
scheduled for December 2nd 2021 (after market closure)
