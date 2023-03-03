Manulife, Noranda at 52-Week Highs on News

Baystreet.ca
·3 min read

Manulife Financial Corporation (T.MFC) hit a new 52-week high of $27.50 Friday. John Hancock, a unit of Manulife said Marianne Harrison has decided to retire after 20 years of service. Ms. Harrison has led numerous leadership positions throughout her tenure, including as President and CEO of John Hancock since 2017.

Noranda Income Fund (T.NIF.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $1.98 Friday. Noranda Income Fund announced that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) granted a final order dated March 2, approving the previously announced acquisition by Glencore Canada Corporation of all of the issued and outstanding priority units of the Fund for $1.98 per priority unit by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and the Trustee Act (Ontario)

Arbor Metals Corp. (V.ABR) hit a new 52-week high of $3.16 Friday. No news stories available today.

Ag Growth International Inc. (T.AFN) hit a new 52-week high of $55.85 Friday. No news stories available today.

ATEX Resources Inc. (V.ATX) hit a new 52-week high of $1.36 Friday. No news stories available today.

Bombardier Inc. (T.BBD.B) hit a new 52-week high of $69.58 Friday. No news stories available today.

Black Diamond Group Limited (T.BDI) hit a new 52-week high of $7.20 Friday. No news stories available today.

Collective Mining Ltd (V.CNL) hit a new 52-week high of $4.60 Friday. No news stories available today.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (T.CMG) hit a new 52-week high of $7.37 Friday. No news stories available today.

Data Communications Management Corp. (T.DCM) hit a new 52-week high of $2.04 Friday. No news stories available today.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (T.DPM) hit a new 52-week high of $9.13 Friday. No news stories available today.

Descartes Systems Group Inc. (T.DSG) hit a new 52-week high of $104.36 Friday. No news stories available today.

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (V.EPL) hit a new 52-week high of 30 cents Friday. No news stories available today.

EQ Inc. (V.EQ) hit a new 52-week high of $1.29 Friday. No news stories available today.

Ero Copper Corp. (T.ERO) hit a new 52-week high of $24.97 Friday. No news stories available today.

Foran Mining Corporation (V.FOM) hit a new 52-week high of $3.88 Friday. No news stories available today.

Read:

Firan Technology Group Corporation (V.FTG) hit a new 52-week high of $3.06 Friday. No news stories available today.

Imaflex Inc. (V.IFX) hit a new 52-week high of $1.60 Friday. No news stories available today.

Linamar Corporation (T.LNR) hit a new 52-week high of $75.90 Friday. No news stories available today.

Martinrea International Inc. (T.MRE) hit a new 52-week high of $15.00 Friday. No news stories available today.

Methanex Corporation (T.MX) hit a new 52-week high of $74.06 Friday. No news stories available today.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (T.NOA) hit a new 52-week high of $23.90 Friday. No news stories available today.

Pudo Inc. (C.PDO) hit a new 52-week high of $1.63 Friday. No news stories available today.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (V.QIPT) hit a new 52-week high of $8.73 Friday. No news stories available today.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (T.SBB) hit a new 52-week high of $1.84 Friday. No news stories available today.

Stella-Jones Inc. (T.SJ) hit a new 52-week high of $50.85 Friday. No news stories available today.

Stelco Holdings Inc. (T.STLC) hit a new 52-week high of $60.28 Friday. No news stories available today.

Adastra Holdings (C.XTRX) hit a new 52-week high of $1.43 Friday. No news stories available today.

Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. (V.WEB) hit a new 52-week high of 82 cents Friday. No news stories available today.

Latest Stories

  • Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi banned from Indian stock market

    India's market regulator says they were involved in share price manipulation.

  • 1 Valuable Dividend Stock (With an 8.2% Yield) I’m Buying Right Now

    This dividend stock is one I discuss a lot, and for good reason, with plenty of value for both short- and long-term investors on the TSX today. The post 1 Valuable Dividend Stock (With an 8.2% Yield) I’m Buying Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • FTX Has ‘Massive Shortfall’ in Assets, Say Bankruptcy Lawyers

    So far, $2.2 billion in assets have been identified in the wallets of accounts associated with FTX.com, of which only $694 million are in the most liquid assets.

  • 1 Oversold Dividend Stock (With a 7% Yield) I’d Buy Today

    Income-seeking investors can consider buying shares of Freehold Royalties, a company that pays a monthly dividend with a yield of 6.9%. The post 1 Oversold Dividend Stock (With a 7% Yield) I’d Buy Today appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Create Stable Passive Income for Life With This 6.41% Dividend Stock

    If this dividend stock reaches 52-week highs and continues on, you could get a steal today on passive income that lasts forever! The post Create Stable Passive Income for Life With This 6.41% Dividend Stock appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Germany and Italy block Brussels from banning petrol and diesel cars

    Germany and Italy have thrown a planned European Union ban on new petrol and diesel cars into disarray as they seek exemptions to protect their powerful car industries.

  • Interest rates have skyrocketed. So why hasn't the rate on your savings account budged?

    As anyone with a mortgage can attest, the cost to borrow money has gotten a lot more expensive this year. Banks were swift to pass on the rate hikes the Bank of Canada implemented as part of its aggressive campaign to tame inflation. Variable rate home loans routinely top five per cent right now, more than twice what they were a year ago. But the same can't be said of savings accounts, which are not paying out much more today than they were a year ago, when the Bank of Canada's lending rate was

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now if You Want to Retire in 20 Years

    If you want to retire in the next 20 years, set it and forget it with these three dividend stocks that offer value and income! The post 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now if You Want to Retire in 20 Years appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • TFSA: Invest in These 2 Stocks for a Legit Chance at $1 Million

    Growth stocks such as CrowdStrike should be part of your TFSA portfolio, as they can potentially generate game-changing returns. The post TFSA: Invest in These 2 Stocks for a Legit Chance at $1 Million appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Used Car Market: Who Are the Biggest Winners and Losers as Prices Drop?

    With the price of food continuing to rise, at least consumers are seeing relief in one spending category: The price of used cars is dropping in line with rising interest rates and decreased consumer...

  • Bank of Canada to hold rates steady in 2023, budget watchdog says

    The Bank of Canada will hold its key policy rate at the current level of 4.5% until the end of this year and will start cutting rates in January 2024, Canada's independent budgetary watchdog forecast on Thursday. The central bank has raised rates at a record pace over the past year to tame inflation that hit a four-decade high of 8.1% in June. After its last hike in January, the Bank of Canada became the first major central bank fighting global inflation to say it would likely "pause" further moves as long as prices continue to come down as it has forecast.

  • Better Buy: BCE Stock or TELUS Stock?

    BCE stock and TELUS stock are both blue-chip stocks for dividend income. One is a slightly better buy. Here's why! The post Better Buy: BCE Stock or TELUS Stock? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • That shiny new electric car you bought will cost more to insure — here's why

    Insuring your brand-new electric vehicle might cost more, but there are a few reasons why that's okay.

  • Athabasca Oil Stock Is on a Tear This Year!

    Since the pandemic, Athabasca Oil stock has returned a massive 2,200%. The post Athabasca Oil Stock Is on a Tear This Year! appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Millennial Investors: Buy This Dividend Stock for Early Retirement

    Millennials have a lot to worry about right now, but don't let retirement get away from you! Keep putting cash aside in a dividend stock like this instead. The post Millennial Investors: Buy This Dividend Stock for Early Retirement appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Bitcoin, Ether Drop Over 5% in Massive Sell-Off as Market Continues to Digest Silvergate

    Bitcoin plunged to $22,288 and Ether hit $1,563 as crypto took a tumble during the opening hours of East Asia's trading day.

  • Crescent Point continues to grow production in Kaybob Duvernay

    CALGARY — Crescent Point Energy Corp. says its $900-million acquisition of Shell Canada's Kaybob Duvernay assets in 2021 has performed so well that the assets will have paid for themselves by the end of the first quarter of 2023. "We've been very pleased with this asset since entering the play in 2021," Crescent Point chief operating officer Ryan Gritzfeldt told a conference call to discuss the company's fourth-quarter results. "We are currently on track to generate approximately $900 million of

  • VinFast delivers first 45 cars in US market

    The company, a subsidiary of conglomerate Vingroup JSC, had shipped 999 vehicles to California in November but faced more than two months of costly delays in preparing them for delivery. VinFast faced anger and frustration from early reservation holders when it said the initial shipment of VF8 cars would have a lower battery range than the company had flagged in marketing. VinFast said on Wednesday the VF8 City Edition Eco, a rebranded version of the car to account for its lower range, would have an EPA estimated battery range of 207 miles (333 km).

  • Should You Buy CNQ Stock After its Q4 2022 Earnings?

    CNQ stock has returned 15% in the last 12 months, underperforming its peers. The post Should You Buy CNQ Stock After its Q4 2022 Earnings? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • This Oversold Stock Is a Must-Buy in My Book

    This oversold stock continues to be recommended by analysts, yet it has fallen drastically, providing you with an opportunity to pick it up in bulk! The post This Oversold Stock Is a Must-Buy in My Book appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.