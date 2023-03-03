Manulife, Noranda at 52-Week Highs on News

Manulife Financial Corporation (T.MFC) hit a new 52-week high of $27.50 Friday. John Hancock, a unit of Manulife said Marianne Harrison has decided to retire after 20 years of service. Ms. Harrison has led numerous leadership positions throughout her tenure, including as President and CEO of John Hancock since 2017.

Noranda Income Fund (T.NIF.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $1.98 Friday. Noranda Income Fund announced that the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) granted a final order dated March 2, approving the previously announced acquisition by Glencore Canada Corporation of all of the issued and outstanding priority units of the Fund for $1.98 per priority unit by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and the Trustee Act (Ontario)

Arbor Metals Corp. (V.ABR) hit a new 52-week high of $3.16 Friday. No news stories available today.

Ag Growth International Inc. (T.AFN) hit a new 52-week high of $55.85 Friday. No news stories available today.

ATEX Resources Inc. (V.ATX) hit a new 52-week high of $1.36 Friday. No news stories available today.

Bombardier Inc. (T.BBD.B) hit a new 52-week high of $69.58 Friday. No news stories available today.

Black Diamond Group Limited (T.BDI) hit a new 52-week high of $7.20 Friday. No news stories available today.

Collective Mining Ltd (V.CNL) hit a new 52-week high of $4.60 Friday. No news stories available today.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (T.CMG) hit a new 52-week high of $7.37 Friday. No news stories available today.

Data Communications Management Corp. (T.DCM) hit a new 52-week high of $2.04 Friday. No news stories available today.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (T.DPM) hit a new 52-week high of $9.13 Friday. No news stories available today.

Descartes Systems Group Inc. (T.DSG) hit a new 52-week high of $104.36 Friday. No news stories available today.

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (V.EPL) hit a new 52-week high of 30 cents Friday. No news stories available today.

EQ Inc. (V.EQ) hit a new 52-week high of $1.29 Friday. No news stories available today.

Ero Copper Corp. (T.ERO) hit a new 52-week high of $24.97 Friday. No news stories available today.

Foran Mining Corporation (V.FOM) hit a new 52-week high of $3.88 Friday. No news stories available today.

Firan Technology Group Corporation (V.FTG) hit a new 52-week high of $3.06 Friday. No news stories available today.

Imaflex Inc. (V.IFX) hit a new 52-week high of $1.60 Friday. No news stories available today.

Linamar Corporation (T.LNR) hit a new 52-week high of $75.90 Friday. No news stories available today.

Martinrea International Inc. (T.MRE) hit a new 52-week high of $15.00 Friday. No news stories available today.

Methanex Corporation (T.MX) hit a new 52-week high of $74.06 Friday. No news stories available today.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (T.NOA) hit a new 52-week high of $23.90 Friday. No news stories available today.

Pudo Inc. (C.PDO) hit a new 52-week high of $1.63 Friday. No news stories available today.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (V.QIPT) hit a new 52-week high of $8.73 Friday. No news stories available today.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (T.SBB) hit a new 52-week high of $1.84 Friday. No news stories available today.

Stella-Jones Inc. (T.SJ) hit a new 52-week high of $50.85 Friday. No news stories available today.

Stelco Holdings Inc. (T.STLC) hit a new 52-week high of $60.28 Friday. No news stories available today.

Adastra Holdings (C.XTRX) hit a new 52-week high of $1.43 Friday. No news stories available today.

Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. (V.WEB) hit a new 52-week high of 82 cents Friday. No news stories available today.