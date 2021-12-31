Manulife Investment Management Announces Final Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds

·3 min read

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the final 2021 annual reinvested distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the ETFs.

Manulife Investment Management Logo (CNW Group/Manulife Investment Management)
Manulife Investment Management Logo (CNW Group/Manulife Investment Management)

Unitholders of record at close of business on December 31, 2021 will receive the 2021 reinvested distributions. The distributions will not be paid in cash but will be reinvested automatically in additional units of the respective ETFs and immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each unitholder and the net asset value of the ETFs will not change because of the distributions. Unitholders holding their units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and an increase in the adjusted cost base of their investment.

The actual distribution amounts, including the tax characteristics, will be reported to brokers through Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2022.

Please note that the cash distributions are reported separately and may be applicable for some ETFs making annual reinvested distributions.

Details of the reinvested distribution per unit amounts are as follows:

ETF

Ticker

Distribution
Amount (per unit)

Manulife Multifactor Canadian Large Cap Index ETF

MCLC

$0.720332

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF - Unhedged

MULC.B

$0.373544

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF - Hedged

MULC

$0.785269

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF - Unhedged

MUMC.B

$1.590100

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF - Hedged

MUMC

$1.418430

Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF - Unhedged

MINT.B

$0.755315

Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF - Hedged

MINT

$2.272268

Manulife Multifactor Canadian SMID Cap Index ETF

MCSM

$3.919343

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF - Unhedged

MUSC.B

$3.037645

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF - Hedged

MUSC

$3.306357

Manulife Multifactor Emerging Markets Index ETF

MEME.B

$0.584122

Manulife Smart Defensive Equity ETF

CDEF

$0.000000

Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF - Unhedged

UDEF.B

$0.000000

Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF - Hedged

UDEF

$0.000000

Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF

TERM

$0.000000

Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF

BSKT

$0.000000

Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF

CBND

$0.000000

Manulife Smart Dividend ETF

CDIV

$0.220550

Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF - Unhedged

UDIV.B

$0.258266

Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF - Hedged

UDIV

$0.242745

Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with ETFs. Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Manulife Investment Management
Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 18 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of September 30, 2021, Manulife Investment Management's assets under management and administration, including assets managed for Manulife's other segments, totaled CAD $1.1 trillion (US $835 billion). Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com

SOURCE Manulife Investment Management

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/31/c3285.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories