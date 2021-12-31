Manulife Investment Management Announces Final Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds
TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945
C$ unless otherwise stated
TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the final 2021 annual reinvested distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the ETFs.
Unitholders of record at close of business on December 31, 2021 will receive the 2021 reinvested distributions. The distributions will not be paid in cash but will be reinvested automatically in additional units of the respective ETFs and immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each unitholder and the net asset value of the ETFs will not change because of the distributions. Unitholders holding their units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and an increase in the adjusted cost base of their investment.
The actual distribution amounts, including the tax characteristics, will be reported to brokers through Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2022.
Please note that the cash distributions are reported separately and may be applicable for some ETFs making annual reinvested distributions.
Details of the reinvested distribution per unit amounts are as follows:
ETF
Ticker
Distribution
Manulife Multifactor Canadian Large Cap Index ETF
MCLC
$0.720332
Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF - Unhedged
MULC.B
$0.373544
Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF - Hedged
MULC
$0.785269
Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF - Unhedged
MUMC.B
$1.590100
Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF - Hedged
MUMC
$1.418430
Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF - Unhedged
MINT.B
$0.755315
Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF - Hedged
MINT
$2.272268
Manulife Multifactor Canadian SMID Cap Index ETF
MCSM
$3.919343
Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF - Unhedged
MUSC.B
$3.037645
Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF - Hedged
MUSC
$3.306357
Manulife Multifactor Emerging Markets Index ETF
MEME.B
$0.584122
Manulife Smart Defensive Equity ETF
CDEF
$0.000000
Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF - Unhedged
UDEF.B
$0.000000
Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF - Hedged
UDEF
$0.000000
Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF
TERM
$0.000000
Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF
BSKT
$0.000000
Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF
CBND
$0.000000
Manulife Smart Dividend ETF
CDIV
$0.220550
Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF - Unhedged
UDIV.B
$0.258266
Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF - Hedged
UDIV
$0.242745
Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with ETFs. Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.
About Manulife Investment Management
Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 18 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.
As of September 30, 2021, Manulife Investment Management's assets under management and administration, including assets managed for Manulife's other segments, totaled CAD $1.1 trillion (US $835 billion). Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com
SOURCE Manulife Investment Management
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/31/c3285.html