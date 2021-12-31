Manulife Investment Management Announces Final Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945



TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the final 2021 annual reinvested distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the ETFs.

Unitholders of record at close of business on December 31, 2021 will receive the 2021 reinvested distributions. The distributions will not be paid in cash but will be reinvested automatically in additional units of the respective ETFs and immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each unitholder and the net asset value of the ETFs will not change because of the distributions. Unitholders holding their units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and an increase in the adjusted cost base of their investment.

The actual distribution amounts, including the tax characteristics, will be reported to brokers through Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2022.

Please note that the cash distributions are reported separately and may be applicable for some ETFs making annual reinvested distributions.

Details of the reinvested distribution per unit amounts are as follows:

ETF Ticker Distribution

Amount (per unit) Manulife Multifactor Canadian Large Cap Index ETF MCLC $0.720332 Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF - Unhedged MULC.B $0.373544 Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF - Hedged MULC $0.785269 Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF - Unhedged MUMC.B $1.590100 Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF - Hedged MUMC $1.418430 Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF - Unhedged MINT.B $0.755315 Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF - Hedged MINT $2.272268 Manulife Multifactor Canadian SMID Cap Index ETF MCSM $3.919343 Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF - Unhedged MUSC.B $3.037645 Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF - Hedged MUSC $3.306357 Manulife Multifactor Emerging Markets Index ETF MEME.B $0.584122 Manulife Smart Defensive Equity ETF CDEF $0.000000 Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF - Unhedged UDEF.B $0.000000 Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF - Hedged UDEF $0.000000 Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF TERM $0.000000 Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF BSKT $0.000000 Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF CBND $0.000000 Manulife Smart Dividend ETF CDIV $0.220550 Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF - Unhedged UDIV.B $0.258266 Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF - Hedged UDIV $0.242745

Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with ETFs. Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 18 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of September 30, 2021, Manulife Investment Management's assets under management and administration, including assets managed for Manulife's other segments, totaled CAD $1.1 trillion (US $835 billion). Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com

