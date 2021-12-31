Manulife Investment Management Announces Final 2021 Cash Distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds
C$ unless otherwise stated
TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945
TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the final December 2021 cash distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) that distribute monthly, quarterly, or semi-annually. Unitholders of record of the Manulife ETFs at the close of business on December 31, 2021, will receive cash distributions payable on January 13, 2022.
Details of the distribution per unit amounts are as follows:
ETF
Ticker
Distribution Amount (per unit)
Distribution
Frequency
Manulife Multifactor Canadian Large Cap Index ETF
MCLC
$0.246323
Semi-Annually
Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF - Unhedged
MULC.B
$0.230430
Semi-Annually
Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF - Hedged
MULC
$0.233217
Semi-Annually
Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF - Unhedged
MUMC.B
$0.145435
Semi-Annually
Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF - Hedged
MUMC
$0.132045
Semi-Annually
Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF - Unhedged
MINT.B
$0.518242
Semi-Annually
Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF - Hedged
MINT
$0.504919
Semi-Annually
Manulife Multifactor Canadian SMID Cap Index ETF
MCSM
$0.321447
Semi-Annually
Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF - Unhedged
MUSC.B
$0.263121
Semi-Annually
Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF - Hedged
MUSC
$0.237711
Semi-Annually
Manulife Multifactor Emerging Markets Index ETF
MEME.B
$0.451230
Semi-Annually
Manulife Smart Defensive Equity ETF
CDEF
$0.009415
Semi-Annually
Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF - Unhedged
UDEF.B
$0.010549
Semi-Annually
Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF - Hedged
UDEF
$0.009869
Semi-Annually
Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF
TERM
$0.021044
Monthly
Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF
BSKT
$0.026128
Monthly
Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF
CBND
$0.026797
Monthly
Manulife Smart Dividend ETF
CDIV
$0.095706
Quarterly
Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF - Unhedged
UDIV.B
$0.065134
Quarterly
Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF - Hedged
UDIV
$0.065564
Quarterly
Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with ETFs. Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.
About Manulife Investment Management
Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 18 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.
As of September 30, 2021, Manulife Investment Management's assets under management and administration, including assets managed for Manulife's other segments, totaled CAD $1.1 trillion (US $835 billion). Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com
SOURCE Manulife Investment Management
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/31/c9994.html