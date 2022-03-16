Manulife Financial Corporation Completes U.S. Public Offering of Senior "Green" Notes

C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, March 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) (the "Company") today announced that it has completed its previously announced public offering in the United States of U.S.$750 million aggregate principal amount of 3.703% senior notes due 2032 (the "Notes").

The Notes were issued pursuant to a prospectus supplement, dated March 14, 2022, to the Company's registration statement declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 30, 2021. Details of the offering are set out in the prospectus supplement, which is available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

About Manulife Financial Corporation

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our global wealth and asset management segment, we serve individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. Our principal operations are in Asia and Canada, and the United States, where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. In the previous 12 months we made $31.8 billion in payments to our customers.

