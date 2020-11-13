Manufacturing Stats Due Next Week

Monday

U.S.

Featured Earnings

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) (Q3) EPS projection for 99 cents, compared to $1.31 in the prior-year quarter.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) (Q3) EPS projection for 36 cents, compared to 19 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) (Q1) EPS projection for gain of five cents compared to loss of 32 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic lookahead

Monthly Survey of Manufacturing (Sept.) Manufacturing sales fell 2.0% to $52.4 billion in August, following three consecutive months of strong increases.

CREA Stats (Sept.) The Canadian Real Estate Association said home sales climbed 0.9% in September from August, raising them to a new all-time monthly record for the third month in a row.

Featured Earnings

K92 Mining Inc. (T.KNT) (Q3) EPS projection for eight cents, compared to 11 cents in the prior-year quarter.

MediPharm Labs Corp. (T.LABS) (Q3) EPS projection for loss of three cents, compared to a loss of two cents in the prior-year quarter.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (T.NRI) (Q3) EPS projection for a gain of 13 cents, compared to a loss of 17 in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic lookahead

Retail sales (Oct.)

Import Price Index (Oct.)

Industrial production (Oct.)

Business inventories (Oct.)

Home builders index (Nov.)

Featured Earnings

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) (Q3) EPS projection for $3.05, compared to $2.53 in the prior-year quarter.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) (Q2) EPS projection for 50 cents, compared to 52 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) (Q3) EPS projection for $1.19, compared to $1.16 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic lookahead

International Transactions in Securities (Sept.) Non-resident investors acquired $15.5 billion of Canadian securities in August, largely purchases of debt securities. At the same time, Canadian investors increased their holdings of foreign securities by $5.7 billion, led by acquisitions of U.S. shares.

Wholesale Trade (Sept.) Wholesale sales grew for a fourth consecutive month in August, though at a much slower pace compared with the previous three months. Sales edged up 0.3% to $65.7 billion in August after growing 5.2% in July.

New Housing Price Index (Sept.) Prices of new homes surged across the nation in September, the largest jump in 14 years. Nationally, prices were up 1.2% in September following a 0.5% increase in August.

Housing Starts (Oct.) The trend in housing starts was 214,647 units in September, up from 212,609 units in August.

Featured Earnings

George Weston Limited (T.WN) (Q3) EPS projection for $2.16, compared to 93 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Maverix Metals Inc. (T.MMX) (Q3) EPS projection for three cents, compared to four cents in the prior-year quarter.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (C.TRUL) (Q3) EPS projection for 29 cents, compared to 17 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S.

Economic lookahead

Housing starts (Oct.)

Building permits (Oct.)

Featured Earnings

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) (Q4) EPS projection for $1.12, compared to 54 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) (Q4) EPS projection for $1.14, compared to 95 cents in the prior-year quarter.

L Brands (NYSE: LB) (Q3) EPS projection for six cents, compared to two cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic lookahead

Consumer Price Index (Oct.) CPI rose 0.5% on a year-over-year basis in September, up from a 0.1% increase in August.

Featured Earnings

Cresco Labs (CSE:CL) (Q3) EPS projection for loss of 11 cents, compared to a loss of six cents in the prior-year quarter.

Metro Inc. (T.MRU) (Q4) EPS projection for 79 cents, compared to $1.08 in the prior-year quarter.

AYR Strategies Inc (C.AYR.A) (Q3) EPS projection for loss of three cents, compared to a loss of 37 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Weekly jobless claims (to Nov. 14)

Philly Fed index (Nov.)

Existing home sales (Oct.)

Leading economic indicators (Oct.)



Featured Earnings



Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC),(Q1) EPS projection for 58 cents, compared to 70 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s (NYSE: HP) (Q4) EPS projection for loss of 80 cents, compared to a gain of 39 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) (Q3) EPS projection for loss of 81 cents, compared to a gain of seven cents in the prior-year quarter.

