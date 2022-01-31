As manufacturing jobs decline, some workers struggle to climb into the middle class

Charisse Jones, USA TODAY
·8 min read
EJ Jenkins poses for a portrait near one of many recently closed schools in Gary, Indiana. A longtime resident of the city and a steel worker at US Steel Gary Works, Jenkins has seen his community change.
EJ Jenkins poses for a portrait near one of many recently closed schools in Gary, Indiana. A longtime resident of the city and a steel worker at US Steel Gary Works, Jenkins has seen his community change.

For EJ Jenkins, steel has played a vital role in his life and his hometown.

"You had factory plants pretty much all throughout the city and that created a lot of employment,'' says Jenkins, 44, who has worked in a steel mill in Gary, Indiana, for nearly 22 years. "That's one way Gary back in those days was able to thrive. But a lot has happened since then. A lot of businesses closed. … A lot of our citizens have left for better opportunity.''

Though he doesn't have a college degree, working in the mill has allowed Jenkins, who is Black, to make a good living. He'd like to see factories return and give his neighbors the same chance.

“Giving us economic opportunities ... raises the bar,'' he says, "And it elevates the whole city.’’

The U.S. has lost more than 5 million manufacturing jobs within the past 25 years, hindering the financial mobility of workers without a college degree and taking a particularly heavy toll on workers of color, according to a new report from the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute. At the same time, low-wage service jobs have soared.

"All workers, and especially Black and brown workers were hurt by the loss of more than 5 million manufacturing jobs in this period,'' says Robert Scott, senior economist at EPI and co-author of the reportthat evaluated data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Census Bureau and U.S. International Trade Commission.

"Rebalancing trade and rebuilding infrastructure offers a historic opportunity to create millions of good jobs for Black, brown and other workers of color, and women, who were the victims of systemic racism and discrimination, and (had) lack of access to educational resources and opportunities for advancement,'' Scott says.

EJ Jenkins drives through his hometown of Gary, Indiana. &#x00201c;Gary has a lot of potential and space,&#x00201d; He said, &#x00201c;we just need someone to listen.&#x00201d;
EJ Jenkins drives through his hometown of Gary, Indiana. “Gary has a lot of potential and space,” He said, “we just need someone to listen.”

Factories close, communities struggle

Black workers lost 646,500 jobs in the manufacturing sector between 1998 and 2020 – a 30.4% drop. White workers saw an even steeper decline, with their rate of employment in the manufacturing sector plunging 37.3%.

That drop was due in part to white workers becoming a smaller share of the overall labor force, slipping to 62% from roughly 74%, Scott says. Meanwhile Black workers saw their number of factory jobs slide despite their share of the broader workforce rising to 12.3% in 2020 from 11.3% in 1998.

Hispanic and Asian American and Pacific Islander workers gained more manufacturing jobs between 1998 and 2020 as their shares of the broader workforce doubled, or more than doubled, during that time period, Scott says.

Black, Latino and other workers of color have been especially hard hit by the shrinking number of manufacturing jobs because they are overrepresented among those who don't have a higher degree, and have historically had more difficulty getting better paid jobs in other industries because of discrimination, the EPI report says.

BEST GROWTH IN DECADES: Economy grew 5.7% last year, its best showing since 1984, as activity revived amid pandemic

RISING RATES: Fed signals it will likely hike interest rate in March to curtail inflation

"These jobs are the best jobs in many places for working class families,'' Scott says. "So when these jobs go away ... tax revenues fall. The ability for government to provide police and fire department (protections) declines. There are layoffs in government. So cities are decimated. It's not just individual workers and families.''

The ability for consumers to get what they want at a reasonable price can be a positive aspect of trade, says Andrew Butters, assistant professor of business economics and public policy at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business.

But there are also "very significant consequences,'' says Butters who was not involved with the EPI study. "The livelihoods of some communities and households can really be hurt.''

A view of steam produced by US Steel Gary Works stretches for miles along the Lake Michigan coast line. The local community in Gary, Indiana has suffered from the loss of manufacturing jobs as factories have closed.
A view of steam produced by US Steel Gary Works stretches for miles along the Lake Michigan coast line. The local community in Gary, Indiana has suffered from the loss of manufacturing jobs as factories have closed.

Factory work gives an economic lift

As higher-paying factory jobs have disappeared, the number of lower-wage service jobs in industries ranging from retail to restaurants has soared, growing by nearly 30 million since 1998, according to the EPI report.

Average hourly pay in manufacturing was $29.93, in June, 2021, as compared to $28.14 in service industries according to EPI's analysis of current employment statistics and employment cost trends data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The service jobs also provided lower benefits.

White workers without a college degree who are earning the median wage make 29% more per year in factory jobs than in other industries, while their Black counterparts see a pay boost of 17.9%, according to the EPI analysis.

Meanwhile, pay for Hispanic workers is 17.8% higher, while Asian American and Pacific Islander workers are paid 14.3% more than their peers in nonmanufacturing industries.

But manufacturing jobs have continued to decline.

Factory positions took a steep drop between 1998 and 2007, when China became part of the World Trade Organization and its exports to the U.S. accelerated, the EPI report says.

While the deficit with China is roughly $400 billion, the U.S. has a trade gap with several other countries including Korea, Mexico and Canada, and the total trade deficit in regards to goods is expected to exceed $1 trillion this year, Scott says.

"China is a big piece ... but it's by no means all of it,'' Scott said of the deficit that has resulted from the U.S. importing more than it exports to some trading partners.

The trade deficit is one of several factors contributing to the manufacturing decline in the U.S., says Butters.

Some factory jobs have shifted overseas to countries where labor costs are lower, and the rise of automation has meant fewer workers are needed for certain tasks.

“Companies have really done quite a bit of innovation,'' he says. For instance, "the process with which it takes to build a car these days typically requires less employees, less human power.’’

EJ Jenkins works at US Steel Gary Works. The local community in Gary, Indiana has suffered from the loss of manufacturing jobs as factories have closed.
EJ Jenkins works at US Steel Gary Works. The local community in Gary, Indiana has suffered from the loss of manufacturing jobs as factories have closed.

'A big change' to the steel mill

Jenkins from Gary worked in a grocery store and a distribution center after high school before eventually getting a job working for U.S. Steel.

“Coming from a low paid job into the steel mill, that was a big change,'' he says, adding that the higher pay enabled him to pay for his wedding and to buy a home.

His job at the mill also provided him with a good pension and other benefits, which proved critical in 2002 when Jenkins said he suffered third degree burns in an apartment fire and needed skin grafts.

"That's expensive,'' he says, "But with my insurance, a lot of that was actually paid for.''

Though Jenkins attended college briefly, he believes that it's key workers have the ability to earn a good income even if they don't pursue higher education.

"I'm not saying people shouldn’t go to college,'' Jenkins said. "I’m just saying that college isn’t for everyone.'' .

EJ Jenkins works at US Steel Gary Works. The local community in Gary, Indiana has suffered from the loss of manufacturing jobs as factories have closed.
EJ Jenkins works at US Steel Gary Works. The local community in Gary, Indiana has suffered from the loss of manufacturing jobs as factories have closed.

Looking at the many deserted factories that dot the streets of his hometown, Jenkins believes a revitalized manufacturing base could help revive Gary and other largely Black communities that have seen manufacturing facilities close, jobs disappear and resources dwindle.

"We're looking for equal opportunity,'' Jenkins says, emphasizing the need for factory hires to reflect the city's population. "If you're looking at hiring that person, and I have the same qualifications, you should look at hiring me too.''

Infrastructure spending creates jobs

Investing in infrastructure and climate protections could create a large number of jobs in manufacturing as well as other sectors, says Scott, the senior economist at EPI.

"We could create millions of good jobs, roughly half of which would be in manufacturing,'' Scott says adding that historically disadvantaged communities could benefit if many of those new jobs are targeted to Black, Latino and female workers.

Narrowing the U.S.'s trade deficits also would offer more opportunities to the nation's labor force.

"The growth of imports and loss of exports is why we've lost these 70,000 factories,'' Scott says. "We could recover ... one to two million jobs at least simply by rebalancing trade.''

The clogged supply chains. which emerged during the pandemic making some goods harder to get or more expensive to buy, could lead to a ramping up of production in the U.S., says Butters, the professor.

"We were seeing some increase in manufacturing jobs,'' he says. "Some of these firms and companies were moving plants back into the country and ... I wouldn't be surprised if, given everything we’ve gone through, we’d actually see an acceleration of that trend.''

There also are other businesses, in areas like transportation and warehousing, that have recently raised wages, Butters says, and they could help fill the void in communities that have seen a steep loss in factory jobs. Amazon, for instance, has opened some facilities in Indiana.

"The hope would be as economies and communities have to transition ... these other opportunities will offer very robust and high levels of earnings,'' Butters says.

You can follow Charisse Jones on Twitter @charissejones and sign up for our Daily Money newsletter here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lost factory jobs make it harder to move into middle class, report says

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Russia, US, Ukraine to square off at UN Security Council

    UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is scheduled to meet Monday for the first time on Russia’s troop buildup and threatening actions against Ukraine at the request of the United States, and all key players are expected to square off in public over the possibility of a Russian invasion and its global impact. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Russia’s actions pose “a clear threat to international peace and security and the U.N. Charter.” Council members “must squarely examin

  • NBA beckons for teenage Canadian basketball star Shaedon Sharpe

    When Shaedon Sharpe arrived on campus at the University of Kentucky, he received an uncommonly quiet welcome compared to most top basketball recruits. The 18-year-old wasn’t introduced with pyrotechnics and a laser light show the way a freshman John Wall was nearly 13 years ago in October 2009. In fact, the London, Ont., native didn’t even first set foot on campus as a new member of the Wildcats until the around the start of the new year, when he quietly landed and just started getting to work.

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leafs edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Source: TFC acquires Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo, transfers Yeferson Soteldo

    Toronto FC has acquired Mexican international defender Carlos Salcedo from Mexico's Tigres UANL as a designated player through 2024, with Venezuelan international winger Yeferson Soteldo going the other way, according to a source. The source, granted anonymity because the deals have yet to be announced, said they are two separate transactions. But in reality, they are intertwined. Soteldo's departure provides the designated player opening Salcedo needed. The 28-year-old Salcedo, who started his

  • Eriksen set for playing return after signing for Brentford

    LONDON (AP) — Christian Eriksen is set for a remarkable playing comeback after signing for Premier League club Brentford on Monday, almost seven months after having a cardiac arrest on the field at the European Championship. The Denmark playmaker, who said he was essentially dead for five minutes after collapsing, has signed a contract until the end of the season in May with the west London club. The uplifting signing was an early announcement on the final day of the transfer deadline day in the

  • Carey Price: Returning to Canadiens crease 'something that is keeping me motivated'

    Canadiens goaltender Carey Price hopes to return to action this season -- and to keep playing for Montreal.

  • McKeever, Arendz highlight Canada's 12-person Para nordic squad for Beijing

    Led by a pair of former flag-bearers in Brian McKeever and Mark Arendz, Canada's Para nordic team for the 2022 Beijing Paralympics was announced on Wednesday. The 12-person team includes 10 Paralympic veterans and two rookies. The team set a national record with 16 medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. "This is an experienced group of athletes who have won medals under the most intense pressure at major international competitions including multiple times at the Paralympic Games," said Kate Boyd,

  • Mistakes on offense cost Chiefs 3rd straight Super Bowl trip

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs followed perhaps the greatest 13 seconds in franchise history in the divisional round against the Bills with 13 seconds late in the first half of the AFC title game that they'd rather forget. Not to mention most of the next 30 minutes and overtime against Cincinnati. In a loss both heartbreaking and humiliating, one of the league's most prolific offenses failed to put the game away just before the break Sunday, then never reached the end zone in the

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • Senators' Drake Batherson injured on 'bulls--t play' from Sabres goalie Aaron Dell

    Drake Batherson won't be able to play in the NHL All-Star Game after taking a dirty hit from Aaron Dell.

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Bey, Cunningham key Pistons' rally in 115-105 win over Cavs

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points, Cade Cunningham had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and the Detroit Pistons overcame a terrible start to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-105 on Sunday night. After Cleveland raced to a 15-0 lead, Detroit cut it to 55-49 at halftime, and finally took its first lead in the fourth quarter. Cunningham finished with the triple-double after failing to score in the first half. Frank Jackson added 19 points, and Isaiah Stewart had 14 points and 12 rebou

  • Local defender hopes 3rd time is the charm signing with Atletico Ottawa

    The old saying goes, "never two without three," and you have to believe Maxim Tissot is familiar with it by now. The Gatineau, Que., native will return to continue his pro career with Atletico Ottawa of the Canadian Premier League (CPL), the team announced on Wednesday. Tissot, 30, played for the now-defunct Ottawa Fury FC of the United Soccer League in 2016 and 2020 before the club folded. "Yes, it's my third tour," he joked. "I'm very happy. There's a beautiful project shaping up with Atletico

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • 'It never gets old': Olympic broadcasters look forward to the Games

    Two broadcasters with P.E.I. connections are covering this very different Olympic Winter Games for CBC. The Olympic Winter Games in Beijing takes place from Feb. 4 to Feb. 20. They feature seven sports and 109 medal events. Former CBC News: Compass host Bruce Rainnie is returning to the broadcast team for his tenth Games. "I think CBC does the best job in the world with Olympic Games," Rainnie said. "It's a weird one, because as you probably know, CBC isn't sending a tonne of actual commentary p

  • Kane asks fans to keep an open mind as controversial forward joins Oilers

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane knows signing with the Edmonton Oilers won't be a move universally loved by the team’s fans. Edmonton will be his fifth NHL city, and the Oilers the fourth franchise, for which the 30-year-old has played. There will be questions about his past — from suspensions due to violations of COVID protocols, a bankruptcy and self-confessed gambling problems. His contract was voided by the San Jose Sharks. The biggest headlines of his career, though, came from allegations of abuse

  • Flames fire record 62 shots on goal, rout Blue Jackets 6-0

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and the Calgary Flames fired a team-record 62 shots on goal in trouncing the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-0 Wednesday night. Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves for his 13th career shutout, sending the Blue Jackets to their third straight loss and fourth in a row at home. Calgary bombarded Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who stopped 56 shots. Andrew Mangiapane, Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm and Erik Gudbranson added goals for the Flames, who have won t