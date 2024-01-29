Manuela Zinsberger: Goalkeeper is 'still not done' with Arsenal career

Arsenal are playing six Women's Super League matches at the Emirates Stadium this season

Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger says she is "not done yet" and can "still grow" after signing a new contract with the club.

The 28-year-old, signed from Bayern Munich in 2019, has played 11 of the Gunners' 12 Women's Super League games this season, and is keen to experience more success with them - having lifted the League Cup in 2023.

Zinsberger has committed her future to the club at the start of a significant year - as she and her wife are expecting a child in the summer.

There has also been lots of speculation around the Arsenal goalkeeping situation, with multiple reports suggesting the club are interested in England goalkeeper Mary Earps, who has six months remaining on her Manchester United contract.

But Zinsberger is unfazed by that - and with big changes coming in her home life, the Austria goalkeeper says there is no reason why she can't "combine everything" in terms of juggling demands on and off the field.

"I can't really put my emotions into words," Zinsberger told BBC Sport.

"How the club is developing on the women's side of football and the team itself - the effort from each individual - is unbelievable.

"I'm just looking forward to seeing where the women's game at Arsenal can go to. I have potential, I can still grow in my personality off the pitch too so I'm not done yet. I'm not settled.

"That's what I can feel from the whole team as well. We want to push for more. I'm ready for the journey, to hit some goals and to collect some trophies."

'I shouldn't give up on my dream'

Having signed her contract, Zinsberger says she never had intentions to move elsewhere - and was reassured about her future, having spoken with her wife and family, as well as manager Jonas Eidevall.

"It was an easy decision based on how I have developed myself over the years and what the response from the club was," she said.

"It is also good for my family, my wife and my future kid. It's not that far to travel. All-in-all, it was actually an easy decision.

"My wife also said I shouldn't give up on my dream based on just having a kid. If you combine everything, then it's the best thing you can have.

"I'm really grateful for having those conversations with my wife. I'm not done yet with football, I want to continue and to have the support from her to still live my dream is unbelievable.

"We made that decision together and we are both happy about it. I'm ready to do my work, to develop myself and sit down with the coaches to hit some goals. I have lots of energy and I'm looking forward to the future."

With Arsenal regularly linked with Earps, Zinsberger has faced scrutiny on social media, but does not left it affect her.

"Social media is everywhere and you are under scrutiny but that's part of football," said Zinsberger.

"It's more important to focus on myself, what I can control, the communication between the club, Jonas, the goalkeeping coach and myself.

"What's going on around the world on social media… I'm not really putting so much focus on. Something pops up, two months later it goes away, then something else pops up.

"Of course I see stuff like that but I just really make sure I focus on myself and that I am developing. I want to hit my goals, get more clean sheets and be the best on the pitch I can be.

"If I get the trust from the club and from Jonas - which I totally get - I can't be bothered about other stuff. You have to deal with certain things as a footballer based on how you know the life can be. That's normal."

'I know my worth and how far I can go'

Manuela Zinsberger kept her 50th clean sheet for Arsenal in all competitions when they beat Liverpool 2-0 on Sunday

There are "so many things" Zinsberger wants to improve, including her footwork, reaction stops, dealing with crosses, being braver and consistently getting clean sheets.

She delivered on Sunday, as Arsenal beat Liverpool 2-0 to remain three points off leaders Chelsea in the table.

"My list is quite long. It doesn't mean I put myself into a small box. I know my worth and how far I can go. I'm just ready to hit other goals," she added.

Among her ambitions is to win more silverware with Arsenal, particularly the WSL title, which Chelsea have wrapped up for four successive seasons.

"We are all ready to be top of the table. I wouldn't be a footballer if I was aiming for lower. I am aiming for the highest possible goal I can have," said Zinsberger.

"The team is prepared and ready but we know it's not easy. There will be tough games - even against teams at the bottom of the table. It's not done with a click. You have to go 100%.

"You have to work hard to keep clean sheets and score goals. It is a really tough race but that's what all footballers want - that it's tight like that."

One of the things that gives Zinsberger motivation to succeed is the support she says the club receive from their "football family".

"I step on to the pitch and get goosebumps seeing a sold-out Emirates and knowing everyone is cheering for your team, your club," she added.

"I can show my loyalty to the club even more now based on my extension. I just love it. You can see in my game the passion I leave on the pitch and that's my passion towards the club and the fans.

"The fans created that - so I'm trying to give as much back."