Manuel Ugarte primed to suffer in Ruben Amorim’s unrelenting graft

United have searched high and low for someone of Manuel Ugarte’s ilk to break up play and provide a barrier for a porous defence. Photograph: Matt West/Shutterstock

It is always a relief in a new job to see a familiar face and it was no different for Ruben Amorim when he reacquainted himself with the former Sporting midfielder Manuel Ugarte at Manchester United. Both are new to the club and success at Old Trafford could hinge on how well the two perform as they “suffer” together.

After United secured a hard-fought and morale-boosting draw at the leaders Liverpool and went on to beat Arsenal on penalties in the FA Cup, there was a sense of optimism that a key problem had a solution. Then the midfield pairing of Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo was overrun by rock-bottom Southampton and Amorim was left to ponder how he can achieve his goals with the squad he inherited.

There will be no let-up on Sunday against Brighton, one of the fastest teams in transition in the league, and they could make United endure another difficult 90 minutes but without the missed chances and late collapse.

Ugarte is 23 and Mainoo 19, giving optimism to Amorim that if the duo reach their potential they could be conjoined for years to come. Additional options will be required because Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are unable to cope with the constant running. It is arguably the most demanding role and doing it twice a week would test marathon runners. Amorim wants his players to “suffer” and end each game without an ounce more energy to give, which comes with risks and rewards.

Amad Diallo saved United against Southampton but a meagre seven points were earned in their previous eight Premier League games under Amorim and Thursday’s performance emphasised the growing pains, despite the late turnaround.

Ugarte was integral in winning the battle for control at Liverpool and offered the same fight as Arsenal were seen off by 10 men. He looked to have found his feet in England but elite football is rarely that generous. After his relentless running at Anfield and the Emirates, he could not cope with a marauding Saints, being reactionary rather than proactive. His own goal was unfortunate but mental fatigue may have played a part given he failed to react quickly enough.

United had searched high and low for someone of the Uruguayan’s ilk to break up play and provide a barrier for a porous defence. Being overrun in midfield was all too common under Erik ten Hag and Amorim has found addressing it difficult. Players who provide consistency are invaluable. Ugarte looked on Thursday like a car that had lost its auxiliary belt, trying to keep going at full speed until the battery ran out, the steering and brakes failed and it limped to a stop.

The worst team in the Premier League, with six points from 21 games, showed up the United midfield until Ugarte was withdrawn, and should have taken something from the game. Amorim’s verdict was that Ugarte was “tired” from kick-off and that was the base for his struggle against a side who will surely be playing in the Championship next season.

When Ugarte arrived from Paris Saint-Germain for a fee that could rise to more than £50m, he endured a difficult learning curve in the middle of a chaotic period. Ten Hag started him once in the league out of the six matches for which Ugarte was available but Amorim has quickly come to rely on him – he has featured in every game of the new manager’s tenure except for the loss to Newcastle when he was suspended. His absence was felt in the opening half hour when Casemiro and Eriksen failed to cope with their opponents’ physicality, showing why they are so reliant on Ugarte and resting him is not an option.

The inherited midfield disorder has been replaced with something akin to strategy with Amorim at the helm but it is heavily reliant on stamina. Toby Collyer has been given more minutes in recent weeks as the head coach appreciates his impeccable fitness levels.

It was clear to Ugarte early on that he needed to adapt physically to the Premier League. He is one of United’s most committed gym users to help provide more muscle to cope with the more rigorous nature of the English game compared with his experiences in Portugal and France, as he looks to adapt to the change in style, but that will take time.

United fans have suffered a lot in recent years and now it is their players’ turn under Amorim, but Ugarte is showing the line between pain and pleasure is a fine one.