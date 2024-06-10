Manuel Pellegrini ‘not opposed’ to Real Betis striker’s sale

Real Betis head coach Manuel Pellegrini has opened the door to a summer exit for a headline member of his attacking ranks.

That’s according to Estadio Deportivo, who point towards Willian José as the player in question.

Experienced frontman José, for his part, is fresh off a solid campaign all told in Betis’ colours.

In fact, owing to his haul of 14 goals across all competitions, the 32-year-old stood clear atop the Verdiblancos’ top-scorer chart.

When adding his further six assists to the mix, José’s record of just shy of one goal contribution every two games begins to look all the more impressive.

In turn, it may come as something of a surprise to hear that the man on the touchline at the Estadio Benito Villamarín is ready to bid farewell to his star striker.

As per the aforementioned ED, Manuel Pellegrini ‘is not at all opposed to his departure in the summer market’.

In fact, the Chilean tactician would fully endorse such a move, so long as the funds raised are put towards the signing of an able replacement.

