Manuel Osborne-Paradis has new inspiration at PyeongChang





Manuel Osborne-Paradis trains extremely hard for alpine skiing. The four-time Olympic skier has represented Canada on some of the biggest stages in the sport. Osborne-Paradis is an elite-calibre athlete, but that doesn’t mean he is always motivated to train. The newest member of his team, his baby daughter Sloane, has helped motivate him.

“It’s one more person on my personal team,” Osborne-Paradis said about having his daughter Sloane on his side. “When there’s days of training that you really don’t want to do, it’s that much easier to say I’m doing it for her.”

Osborne-Paradis will continue to make his family and his country proud when he competes in the men’s super G alpine skiing event at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.