Manuel Neuer on Germany’s chances in EURO 2024: “Germany are always one of the favourites”

Speaking to Das Erste (via @iMiaSanMia) after Germany’s 2-0 win against Hungary, the goalkeeper gave his thoughts on the performance and the team’s chances in the competition.

On the performance against Hungary, Neuer said: “We were determined to win today and confirm our performance against Scotland. We knew Hungary would be a difficult opponent. We were dominant and deserved to win today. You could see the euphoria in the stadium. Not just German fans, but all stadiums are full, all teams have a lot of fans – we’re happy to be playing this tournament at home” Neuer was also able to keep a clean sheet in this game and made some key saves to keep out Hungary, on the clean sheet, the 38-year-old said: “We were unlucky to concede against Scotland, I thought we deserved a clean sheet there. It was very important not to concede today”

Neuer was also asked if Germany are favourites in the competition now after they secured qualification to the next round with a game to spare: “Germany are always one of the favourites. But now we have to focus on the next game against the most difficult opponent in the group in my opinion”

Germany took the lead through Jamal Musiala in the 22nd minute in a game where they once again dominated their opponent. In the 67th minute, Ilkay Gündogan made it 2-0 and secured the win for Germany, however, it was not without its hairy moments with Neuer called into action just 20 seconds into the game to keep out Freiburg’s Roland Sallai.

Germany’s next game is against Switzerland on Sunday in Frankfurt and a win will see them win the group. However, this will put them on the more difficult side of the draw, and at times against Hungary their defence did not look stable, something which could be exploited against better teams.

GGFN | Jack Meenan