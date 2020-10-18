Manuel Lanzini lands Hammer blow on Spurs and 5 more famous football comebacks

Manuel Lanzini’s stoppage-time equaliser salvaged a dramatic point for West Ham at Tottenham on Sunday, after David Moyes’ men had trailed 3-0 with only eight minutes to go.

Son Heung-min struck after 45 seconds before helping Harry Kane score twice only for the Hammers to rally at the death, Fabian Balbuena and a Davinson Sanchez own goal setting the stage for Lanzini’s last-gasp leveller.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at five other great turnarounds in recent English football history.

Newcastle 4 Arsenal 4 (Premier League, St James’ Park 2011)

Arsenal looked to have the three points sewn up after just 26 minutes as they made a blistering start, with goals from Theo Walcott, Johan Djourou and a Robin Van Persie double seemingly giving them an unassailable lead. But Newcastle had other ideas, and after the Gunners had Abou Diaby sent off, the hosts mounted the most stunning of recoveries. A brace of Joey Barton penalties and a Leon Best effort made it 4-3 and then they stole a point when Cheick Tiote sent in an unstoppable low drive from 25 yards.

Manchester United 2 Bayern Munich 1 (European Cup final, Nou Camp, 1999)

United trailed for nearly the entire game after falling behind to Mario Basler’s sixth-minute free-kick. But, in the most amazing finish in the competition’s history, United turned the game on its head. Substitute Teddy Sheringham equalised with a shot on the turn from eight yards, then David Beckham’s corner was flicked on by Sheringham and fellow substitute Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rifled the ball into the roof of the net to spark incredible scenes.

Tottenham 3 Manchester City 4 (FA Cup fourth-round replay, White Hart Lane, 2004)

