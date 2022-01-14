Manuel Lanzini back in Argentina fold with West Ham star called up for World Cup qualifiers

(Getty Images)

Manuel Lanzini is back in international contention with Argentina after being named in their provisional squad for their World Cup qualifiers.

Lanzini has been in superb form since forcing his way back into David Moyes’s plans at West Ham this season.

After a run of seasons hampered by injuries, sparked by an ACL injury suffered with Argentina in the run up to the 2018 World Cup, the 28-year-old is now back in the fold and has six goals and two assists in all competitions this season, including a recent double against London rivals Crystal Palace.

There is a South American international break in late January which sees the Premier League stop for the weekend of January 29 and Lanzini will find out next week if he has been named in the full squad to travel out for games against Chile and Colombia.

Michail Antonio join up with Jamaica during that break while the rest of the West Ham squad will be given time off after a gruelling festive period.

"I don’t know if you know Manuel Lanzini has been called up by Argentina so he will be away at that time as well," Moyes said.

"But in the main we don’t have too many away, Said [Benrahma] also but hopefully those players who are called away on international duty will come back fit and well because they’ve got to go and play another two or three games wherever the games are. But hopefully the other players will get a break and some recovery time."

Lanzini has five caps for Argentina with the most recent coming in September 2019.