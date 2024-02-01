Posolo Tuilagi, Manu's nephew, in line for France debut against Ireland

Posolo Tuilagi has been named on the bench just 18 months after his professional debut - Valentine Chapuis/Getty Images

Posolo Tuilagi, the 19-year-old nephew of Manu and son of former Leicester No 8 Henry, is set to make his senior France debut against Ireland on Friday night after being called up to the bench in place of the ruled-out Romain Taofifenua.

The hotly anticipated clash in Marseille, with the two Six Nations favourites kicking off the championship, will mark a meteoric rise for the 6ft 4in, 150kg lock. Tuilagi made his professional debut at his boyhood club, Perpignan, less than 18 months ago and this time last year, aged just 18, he was preparing for the under-20s Six Nations, in which he played a leading role in France’s victory.

Tuilagi, who will become the seventh member of the Tuilagi dynasty to play Test rugby should he make his debut off the bench at the Stade Velodrome, has this season emerged as a force at senior level in the French game, too. The 19-year-old has been a regular starter for Perpignan – the club at which his father retired after his departure from Leicester – and it was this run of eye-catching performances that led to him receiving his first call-up to Fabien Galthié’s squad last Sunday.

Initially, the lock had been released back to Perpignan to take part in this weekend’s fixture against Top 14 league leaders Racing 92, but illness to Taofifenua has resulted in Tuilagi receiving an 11th-hour call-up, on Wednesday night, for a potential debut in Marseille.

Tuilagi forms part of a 6:2 bench split with fellow second row Cameron Woki also included among the replacements, although the latter can also cover flanker.

All of Tuilagi’s rugby relatives have represented Samoa at international level except for Manu, the England centre, meaning the lock will become the first French import of the dynasty should he make his debut as expected on Friday night.

Elsewhere, Maxime Lucu will start at scrum-half in the stead of talisman Antoine Dupont, who is focusing on a sevens sabbatical ahead of the Olympics in Paris this summer. Grégory Alldritt, La Rochelle’s back-to-back Champions Cup-winning captain, will skipper France from No 8 in Dupont’s absence, with Yoram Moefana preferred to World Cup breakout star Louis Bielle-Biarrey on the left wing.