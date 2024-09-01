Manu Koné to replace Cristante in Roma’s line-up vs Juventus, make Serie A debut

Manu Koné to replace Cristante in Roma’s line-up vs Juventus, make Serie A debut

Roma are set to face Juventus in tonight’s highly anticipated third matchday of this new Serie A season.

Coming off two disappointing results with Cagliari and Empoli, Roma will look to improve their form right before the international break.

The Giallorossi will see some changes with regards to the starting line-up.

As reported by Il Tempo, Manu Koné could make his Serie A debut today and feature in De Rossi’s XI.

The newspaper suggests that the French midfielder is in pole position to replace Bryan Cristante and start alongside Leandro Paredes and Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Similarly, Alexis Saelemaekers is predicted to make his debut for the Giallorossi alongside Dovbyk and Dybala.