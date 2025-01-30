Manu Koné analyzes Roma’s performance with Eintracht

Roma midfielder Manu Koné spoke with the media after the team’s 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

In his post-match media appearance, the Frenchman reflected on the Giallorossi’s performance as well as Ranieri’s impact.

“We have a great team. There is a lot of quality in this squad, we have great players. We want to measure ourselves against great teams and we will have the opportunity to do so in the coming weeks.”

“It is difficult to say where we can get to, but we will do everything we can to get as far as possible in all competitions.”

“Frankly, I feel good and I can recover after the games. I don’t feel tired at all. As a professional footballer, I take good care of myself and I take good care of the recovery phase, so I can do play every match.”

“We changed three coaches and we quickly changed the way we play,” he added. “The coach in particular asked me to simplify and make my game more fluid.”

“After the games we watch videos together and he asks me to play like I do in the national team, to transfer what I do in the national team to the club.”