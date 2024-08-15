Manu Koné aims to play for a club in the Champions League

Sky Germany reports that Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Manu Koné is aiming to play for a club in the Champions League as he looks to leave Borussia Park this summer.

Since returning from the Olympics, where he won silver with France, Koné has held discussions with Gladbach and stated his desire to play European football this season. The 23-year-old wants to join an ambitious club that in the best-case scenario plays in Europe’s premier competition.

However, Gladbach have yet to receive any offers for Koné. Die Fohlen are demanding a total package of around €25m for the midfielder as they look to fund the continued overhaul of their squad.

The 23-year-old joined Gladbach with so much promise in 2021 and was impressive in his year and a half at the club, but, in line with the team itself, Koné’s performances have dipped massively and he looks a long way off the player he was when he first moved to Borussia Park. Injuries have also not helped his form.

GGFN | Jack Meenan