Manu Bhaker & Rahi Sarnobat Out of Tokyo Olympics 2020, Fail to Qualify for Finals of 25 Meter Pistol Event

Its curtains down on Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat's journey in Tokyo Olympics 2020. The two have failed to qualify for the finals of 25 meter pistol event.

Shooting: Final Result of 25M Pistol event (Qualification) even as both Manu & Rahi missed out on qualifying for Final:

πŸ‘‰ Manu Bhaker finished 15th | 582 pts

πŸ‘‰ Rahi Sarnobat finished 32nd | 573 pts

Total 44 shooters | 8 qualified for Final #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/nmay3b73t5 β€” India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 30, 2021

