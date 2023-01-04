ManTech Names Kathleen Creighton to Board of Directors

ManTech International Corporation

Retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Brings Decades of Experience in Information Warfare, Cybersecurity, IT, Network Operations and C4ISR to the ManTech Board

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech, a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs, today announced the appointment of Rear Admiral Kathleen Creighton (Retired) to the company’s Board of Directors.



“With 33 years of experience in the U.S. Navy, including six years as a Rear Admiral with expertise in advanced Naval warfare technology, systems and operations, Kathleen is the perfect fit for the ManTech Board of Directors,” said Kevin M. Phillips, Chairman of the Board. “ManTech has supported the U.S. Navy and the Department of Defense (DoD) with sophisticated technology solutions since the day we opened for business in 1968. As we begin the next chapter in our company’s history, Kathleen’s experience and insights will help advance our mission to solve our customers’ greatest mission challenges.”

About Rear Admiral Kathleen Creighton (Retired)

In her 33-year Navy career, Kathleen Creighton advanced the technical superiority of the U.S. Navy and its warfighters worldwide, serving as Director, Command, Control, Communications and Computers for U.S. Pacific Command; Deputy Commander, Joint Force Headquarters, DoD Information Network; and Director, Information Warfare (IW) Integration on the Chief of Naval Operations staff. There she developed Navy IW strategic priorities, resources and requirements management and delivered C4ISR, electronic warfare and IW capabilities. Today, Creighton is an Independent Director for the West Bend Mutual Insurance Company.

“It is a great honor to join the Board of Directors at ManTech, one of the most respected and trusted companies supporting our national and homeland security,” said Creighton. “For more than 50 years ManTech has supported our nation providing innovative technology solutions and great people with total dedication to the mission.”

Story continues

“We are very pleased to welcome Rear Admiral Creighton to the Board of Directors,” said Matt Tait, CEO and President of ManTech. “Kathleen’s experience managing complex operations in advanced cyber, IT and network operations will map to and advance ManTech’s global expertise and presence in these fields. Her experience and insights will help drive our focus of Bringing Digital to the MissionⓇ and ensure continuous technological superiority for every branch of the military.”

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 54 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com

Media Contact:

Sheila S. Blackwell

ManTech

Vice President, Enterprise Marketing & Communications

(M) 301.717.7345

Sheila.Blackwell@ManTech.com



