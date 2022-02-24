Mansur Gavriel Launches Its Own Iteration of a Woven Tote Bag

    Mansur Gavriel Launches Its Own Iteration of a Woven Tote Bag

    Mansur Gavriel Launches Its Own Iteration of a Woven Tote Bag

    Mansur Gavriel
    Mansur Gavriel Launches Its Own Iteration of a Woven Tote Bag

    Mansur Gavriel
    Mansur Gavriel Launches Its Own Iteration of a Woven Tote Bag

    Mansur Gavriel
    Mansur Gavriel Launches Its Own Iteration of a Woven Tote Bag

    Mansur Gavriel
    Mansur Gavriel Launches Its Own Iteration of a Woven Tote Bag

    Mansur Gavriel
Pauline De Leon
1 min read

Mansur Gavriel has introduced a new silhouette to its bag catalog dubbed the Upcycled Woven Tote.

Hand-woven by the label's artisans in Italy, the accessory is reminiscent of the "bayong" bag in the Philippines, which features a similar pattern and is crafted from dried leaves. The brand's latest offering comes in five vibrant colorways -- "Blue Multi," "Orange Multi," "Royal Multi," "Sunrise Multi" and Dolly Multi" -- made of bag trimmings sourced from its vegetable-tanned leather bags.

"We’ve always loved the richness of our vegetable-tanned leathers, so we never wanted to throw the excess away," founders Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel shared. "It felt natural that such a leather would be used for an upcycle project, where we could bring back some of our favorite color combinations and repurpose the pieces to weave something new and beautiful together."

Priced at $595 USD, the limited-edition Woven Tote is now available to purchase via Mansur Gavriel’s website.

