Mansukh Mandaviya celebrates 2 cr COVID-19 vaccinations record with health workers at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital

Mansukh Mandaviya celebrates administration of 2 cr vaccines at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya celebrated the record 2 crore COVID-19 vaccinations in a single day across the country with the health workers at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Friday.

Addressing the media, the minister thanked the health workers of India and said, "Thanks to all health workers. Well done India!"

India set a new record on Friday by administering over 2 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Friday. As per the COWIN portal till 5:19 pm, 2,02,74,365 vaccine doses were administered so far today.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and several state governments had aimed to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday historic by setting a record number of Covid vaccinations today.

Taking to Twitter, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had said that the historic feat is a gift to PM Modi on behalf of the health workers and the countrymen. "#VaccineSeva A gift to Prime minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the health workers and the countrymen. Today, on his birthday, India has crossed the historical figure of administering 2 crore vaccines in a day, setting a new record. Well done India!" Mandaviya tweeted.

The vaccination drive in the country commenced on January 16 with the inoculation of healthcare and frontline workers. At present, India is administering COVID-19 vaccines-- Covishield of Serum Institute of India (SII), Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Sputnik V.

To ramp up the drive, on April 1, the government had opened Covid-19 vaccination for everyone above the age of 45 years. A month later from May 1, as a part of the third phase of the vaccination drive, India began administering the vaccine in the 18 to 44 years age group.

Since then, the country's vaccination drive is scaling new heights. On August 9, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 50 crores. (ANI)