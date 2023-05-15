Manslaughter victim's remains found in Banff National Park

Calgary police say they found 69-year-old Vida Smith's remains in Banff National Park last Tuesday. She was reported missing in July 2020. (Calgary Police Service - image credit)

Police say human remains found in Banff National Park on May 10 have been identified as Vida Smith — a Calgary woman who was reported missing three years ago.

Last fall, despite not having found the body, Crown prosecutors convicted a long-time friend of manslaughter in the death of the 69-year-old.

Officers found Smith's remains last week while surveying the site, near a rest stop off the eastbound Trans-Canada Highway, east of the Banff townsite, after receiving information last October that remains may have been there.

"Due to weather conditions and the terrain in the area, it was not possible to conduct a search during the winter months," police said in a statement.

Smith was reported missing in July 2020 when she did not return to her home in Chestermere, Alta.

In November 2022, Chris Lee, also known as Kevin Barton, was convicted of manslaughter in her death.

An autopsy on Thursday confirmed the identity.

At the time of the trial, the 63-year-old accused took a homicide detective to the mountains to look for the body of his victim.

Smith's missing body was a primary focus during Lee's trial and sentencing hearing last year.

Barton and Smith were friends and blackjack partners for 30 years.