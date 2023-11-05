Mansion for sale in Chicago had past life as a tombstone factory — no, really. See it

Over a century ago, this building in the Windy City used to be something far different than the chic home it was transformed into today.

This five-bedroom, seven-bathroom estate that’s listed in Chicago for $3.99 million was once called the Anderson Monument Company, which was a tombstone manufacturing facility and showroom, the listing on Coldwell Banker says.

Yes, a gravestone factory.

The exterior limestone still even holds the original name of the company, giving a slightly eerie vibe. According to Crain’s Chicago Business, the Rosehill Cemetery is directly across the street from the home, and while there are stories about ghosts haunting the cemetery, the house remains untouched by paranormal activity, at least according to current home owner Mike Quinlan.

“The dead weren’t here,” Quinlan told Crain’s Chicago Business, and that company “just made and sold tombstones, so there’s nothing like that here.” He also noted that he never heard any ghostly sounds.

“I’ve never heard chiseling, so that’s good news,” he told the news outlet.

Sporting 7,535-square-feet, the estate has a plethora of fine features and a chic design.

Highlights include:

The listing is held by Morgan McDermott.

