Advertisement

Mansion for sale in Chicago had past life as a tombstone factory — no, really. See it

TJ Macias
·1 min read

Over a century ago, this building in the Windy City used to be something far different than the chic home it was transformed into today.

Staircase
Staircase

This five-bedroom, seven-bathroom estate that’s listed in Chicago for $3.99 million was once called the Anderson Monument Company, which was a tombstone manufacturing facility and showroom, the listing on Coldwell Banker says.

Family room
Family room

Yes, a gravestone factory.

Kitchen and dining area
Kitchen and dining area

The exterior limestone still even holds the original name of the company, giving a slightly eerie vibe. According to Crain’s Chicago Business, the Rosehill Cemetery is directly across the street from the home, and while there are stories about ghosts haunting the cemetery, the house remains untouched by paranormal activity, at least according to current home owner Mike Quinlan.

Office
Office

“The dead weren’t here,” Quinlan told Crain’s Chicago Business, and that company “just made and sold tombstones, so there’s nothing like that here.” He also noted that he never heard any ghostly sounds.

Living room
Living room

“I’ve never heard chiseling, so that’s good news,” he told the news outlet.

Primary bathroom
Primary bathroom

Sporting 7,535-square-feet, the estate has a plethora of fine features and a chic design.

Terrace
Terrace

Highlights include:

  • Natural light

  • Courtyard

  • Walnut paneling

  • Ralph Lauren light fixtures

  • Zebra wood cabinets

  • Long bar with “professional beer tap system”

  • Walk-in cooler

  • Chef’s kitchen

  • Elevator

  • Snow melt system

  • Built-in Kalamazoo

  • Smart home technology

Loft area
Loft area

The listing is held by Morgan McDermott.

Roof bar
Roof bar

Zillow Gone Wild is in love with this estate for sale. Can you spot its ‘lil’ hat’?